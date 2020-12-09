The only 5 responses you need to the PM’s secret No Deal damage-limitation unit

Although Boris Johnson has headed over to Brussels to try and work out a deal, face-to-face with the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, nobody is pretending there’s much hope of success.

In fact, the UK is far more likely to end its transition period without a deal than with one.

We’re 100 percent sure we’re going to get a deal [later] 90 percent sure [later] 50/50 [later] our chance of a deal now rests on Boris Johnson having a meal with a woman and refraining from trying to have sex with her — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 9, 2020

It has, therefore, surprised nobody to learn that the government has been steering its plans in that direction.

Boris Johnson has set up a secretive unit to co-ordinate the response to a “nightmare scenario” of a no-deal Brexit combined with a surge in Covid-19 cases and extreme winter weather early next year. https://t.co/neM5tTPbRB — The Times (@thetimes) December 9, 2020

These five responses say just about all that needs to be said.

1.

Waste of time & money. Just shout ‘Project Fear’ at the problems & they’ll all go away. https://t.co/ZBsq8RS04t — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) December 9, 2020

2.

Oh, NOW they call it a nightmare scenario. They’ve been crowing for the best part of three years that No Deal was going to be absolutely brilliant. https://t.co/khfVChu5vv — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) December 9, 2020

3.

Covid, no deal AND a secretive unit made up of people Boris Johnson has appointed. That's a triple whammy. https://t.co/vYCKNGgtn5 — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) December 9, 2020

4.

It has been dubbed "Scenario A" https://t.co/3dtYIWJXhU — Craig Mac Ádaidh (@Craigadd) December 9, 2020

5.

Happy Toast suggested a name for the unit.

I hope they've named it Project Fear https://t.co/IEE5lKi3gc — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) December 9, 2020

We’re sure it’s in Boris Johnson’s top three possibilities.

