Brits abroad are shocked to discover Brexit means Brexit – our 12 favourite responses

The Daily Mail has been one of the biggest champions of ending Freedom of Movement, both in the run up to and since the EU referendum. It was, therefore, slightly ironic that it seemed to be banging the drum for those Brits suddenly realising that losing that freedom is a bad thing.

To be completely fair to these British migrants, we don’t know how they voted, but when the story reached Twitter, the sympathy wasn’t exactly overflowing.

Today Brexit voters learn the slogan 'We're ending free movement of people' works both ways. Who woulda thought? pic.twitter.com/7Fmq2AVctS — Hallie Rubenhold (@HallieRubenhold) November 30, 2020

Here are a few more reactions we enjoyed.

Daily Mail guide to describing existing, well-known and unchanged travel rules: 2016: “Project Fear”

2020: “New post-Brexit travel rules” pic.twitter.com/q3oNUKleHk — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 30, 2020

We have to call a spade an idiot.

If you read the Daily Mail, you're either reading it as fiction, or you're a brainless idiot.

Those are your options. Free movement is the right to live in an EU country for more than 3 months. You said you voted to end that. Here you go! pic.twitter.com/2rxHEmXSxp — Femi😷 (@Femi_Sorry) November 30, 2020

An absolute classic of the "people who campaigned to leave the EU lose their shit about the consequences of leaving the EU they were told about endlessly for four fucking years" genre pic.twitter.com/AfP9AodWMZ — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 30, 2020

No @Telegraph these are not NEW rules these are THE RULES for Third Countries. There for all to see when you were promoting Brexit so please don’t act surprised. https://t.co/Njw3KAXGD0 — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) November 29, 2020

If 2020 was a headline: “Brexiteers angry and irate at the exact thing, they voted and campaigned for” https://t.co/3xKldbTQL4 — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) November 30, 2020

Perhaps people who have ‘Love Europe, Hate the EU’ on their Twitter profiles will get an exemption… https://t.co/xIl0ZQ41mz — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) November 30, 2020

