There’s going to be a KFC movie with a sexy Colonel Sanders – 11 finger lickin’ good reactions

2020 has been a rough year for the film industry with coronavirus lockdowns forcing cinemas to temporarily close their doors. The result of which has seen studios delay planned releases, leaving us all a little hungry for some new movies to digest.

Well, the US TV channel Lifetime – known for their wonderfully bad films – has gifted us with something fresh to feast our eyes on.

Mark your calendars because Lifetime and @KFC have partnered for a Lifetime Original Mini-Movie you don't want to miss! "A Recipe For Seduction" starring @MarioLopezviva premieres Sunday at 12PM. pic.twitter.com/nZJ2PXUR6G — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) December 7, 2020

The movie, titled A Recipe For Seduction, stars Mario Lopez as the famous Colonel Sanders who disrupts a mother’s plan to marry off her heiress daughter to a handpicked suitor.

Here are 11 reactions to the upcoming movie:

1.

Who had 'KFC-themed rom-com starring Mario Lopez as sexy Colonel Sanders' on their 2020 bingo card? https://t.co/XapDgpu2jg — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) December 7, 2020

2.

Do the Hamburglar next. — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) December 7, 2020

3.

if he doesn’t say “finger lickin good” i will riot https://t.co/dhBqkLN5vn — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) December 7, 2020

4.

LIFETIME IS RELEASING A HORNY KFC MOVIE STARRING MARIO LOPEZ AS COLONEL SANDERS I WILL NEVER RECOVER pic.twitter.com/q8ZNAwrXEL — 🧛🏿 (@Jinsakuu) December 7, 2020

5.

Some suggestions…

—Josh Duhamel in McDonald’s “A Special Sauce of Lust”

—Freddie Prinze Jr. in Burger King’s “A Royal Affair”

—Alyson Hannigan in “Wendy’s Choice”

—John Stamos in “That Thing That Happened Behind the Del Taco” — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) December 7, 2020

6.

the most impressive thing is that info on this didn't leak ages ago. like how did anyone associated with this movie NOT come on twitter to say, "i am working on a kfc movie starring slater as colonel sanders." you could make me sign 10 ndas, i still would've done it pic.twitter.com/eHRIy4ci6M — Dinosaur Dracula 🦖🧛‍♂️ (@DinosaurDracula) December 7, 2020

7.

in light of the news about mario lopez playing a sexy colonel sanders in a lifetime movie, i think this would be an excellent time to inform people that a kfc dating sim exists pic.twitter.com/lLwQiiQglV — BEth⁷ 🐝 (@quean_bee) December 7, 2020

8.

the @KFC romance movie should have been called "50 Shades Of Gravy" send tweet — drew olanoff (@yoda) December 7, 2020

9.

Romantic tension so thick you can cut it with a spork. — WhenWeVote,WeWin (@DeannaKResists) December 7, 2020

10.

satan: 2020 was a success. now how do we curse 2021? demon: get your promotion stamp ready boss https://t.co/2niWUWAWc4 — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) December 7, 2020

11.

Very rarely do these words only need to be said and nothing more: What the fuck. https://t.co/1NrX2jfIJo — 🎁IntroFestive🎁 (@IntroSpecktive) December 7, 2020

In conclusion:

That's it, reboot the simulation. We're done here. https://t.co/vIrCelCAoa — Lee J. Carter (@carterforva) December 8, 2020

