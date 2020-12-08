There’s going to be a KFC movie with a sexy Colonel Sanders – 11 finger lickin’ good reactions

2020 has been a rough year for the film industry with coronavirus lockdowns forcing cinemas to temporarily close their doors. The result of which has seen studios delay planned releases, leaving us all a little hungry for some new movies to digest.

Well, the US TV channel Lifetime – known for their wonderfully bad films – has gifted us with something fresh to feast our eyes on.

The movie, titled A Recipe For Seduction, stars Mario Lopez as the famous Colonel Sanders who disrupts a mother’s plan to marry off her heiress daughter to a handpicked suitor.

Here are 11 reactions to the upcoming movie:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

In conclusion: 

Source: @lifetimetv