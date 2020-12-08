Dionne Warwick’s tweets are the gift nobody expected from 2020

Filed under ‘Things 2020 managed to get right’, we find the Twitter account of Dionne Warwick, singer, legend and now social media Goddess.

She recently posted this tweet about something that was bugging her.

Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

If it surprised the rest of us, imagine what went through Chance The Rapper‘s head.

Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing! — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 5, 2020

Her response won’t have done much to stop him freaking out.

Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/7ku9SMNUMB — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

And he said the only reasonable thing when addressed by such a legend of the music industry.

I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you 💙💙 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 5, 2020

This little joke made it even better.

I am now Dionne the Singer. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

She wasn’t finished. Chance the Rapper wasn’t her only target.

The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day 😂❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/uO9e0h067q — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) December 6, 2020

If you have “The” in your name i’m coming for you. I need answers today. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

Damon Elliott, singer, producer and – most importantly here, Dionne’s son, tried to step in.

Mom that’s it! As soon as this quarantine is over I’m taking your iphone away from you.. time to go back to a flip phone 🤦🏽‍♂️ — iamdamonelliott (@damonelliott) December 5, 2020

And got short shrift.

Good luck getting into MY house without a working key. https://t.co/Q8mCVbMs73 — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

As did this other chap who thought she was overstepping her boundaries.

Ms. Dionne, give me your phone!!!! https://t.co/HTHeRh0IcI — GA Runoff Election is Jan. 5 (@TevonBlair) December 5, 2020

How dare he!

Perfect gif.

By far the majority of people loved Ms Warwick’s takeover of her own account, which is often run by a team.

Me: celeb culture is toxic *Dionne Warwick starts tweeting* Also Me: pic.twitter.com/t0ciVIiugb — ToraShae (@BlackMajiik) December 6, 2020

Dionne Warwick asking all the important questions tonight pic.twitter.com/D9F2U9X33w — Colette Fahy (@colettefahy_) December 5, 2020

Dionne Warwick and Chance The Rapper. The interaction I didn’t know I needed. pic.twitter.com/rjkR8teWm0 — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) December 5, 2020

I've been thinking about this for years and she….she just tweeted it out https://t.co/9D7CdAulff — Alan Henry (@halophoenix) December 5, 2020

I'm changing my name to "Vlad the Interviewer" — DJ Vlad – VladTV.com (@djvlad) December 6, 2020

Some people were sceptical, however, that the almost 80-year-old was writing the posts herself.

People really think that’s actually Dionne Warwick tweeting. It’s her niece. LOL — Nessa Girl (@Jonteezy23) December 6, 2020

Oh yeah. I’m basically convinced now that the person tweeting is most definitely NOT Ms. Dionne ain’t no way. Lmao — Deah Berry Mitchell (@whatdedesays) December 6, 2020

I do not buy for one minute that Dionne Warwick herself is tweeting these things. — Jordan (@jdever12) December 6, 2020

They need to watch this.

Came here to find foolishness in my replies. I am rushing to into an interview and this is the last time I’m saying this. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/En49BaoGRK — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 7, 2020

We have one message for the doubters – “Walk on by!”

