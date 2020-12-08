Dionne Warwick’s tweets are the gift nobody expected from 2020

Filed under ‘Things 2020 managed to get right’, we find the Twitter account of Dionne Warwick, singer, legend and now social media Goddess.

She recently posted this tweet about something that was bugging her.

If it surprised the rest of us, imagine what went through Chance The Rapper‘s head.

Her response won’t have done much to stop him freaking out.

And he said the only reasonable thing when addressed by such a legend of the music industry.

This little joke made it even better.

She wasn’t finished. Chance the Rapper wasn’t her only target.

Damon Elliott, singer, producer and – most importantly here, Dionne’s son, tried to step in.

And got short shrift.

As did this other chap who thought she was overstepping her boundaries.

How dare he!

Perfect gif.

By far the majority of people loved Ms Warwick’s takeover of her own account, which is often run by a team.

Some people were sceptical, however, that the almost 80-year-old was writing the posts herself.

They need to watch this.

We have one message for the doubters – “Walk on by!”

Source Dionne Warwick Image Screengrab