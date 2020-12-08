An ex-Israeli space official claimed that aliens exist and Trump knows about it – 9 hilarious reactions

Aliens are back in the news once more, and this time they mean business – or at least they do according to Haim Eshed, the former head of Israel’s space program.

In case you’re wondering why you’ve not spotted any little green men during your weekly trip to the supermarket, Eshed had this to say to the Jewish Press: “The aliens have asked not to announce that they are here [because] humanity is not ready yet,”. Honestly, that part seems completely reasonable.

Amongst his claims were the existence of a Galactic Federation, a secretive agreement the aliens have with the US government, and most unrealistic of all, the assertion that Donald Trump knows of all this but has kept it quiet from the public at large.

With the newfound knowledge of the possible existence of extra-terrestrial life, Twitter quickly got started on the jokes. Here are 9 of the best:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

The mysterious monoliths have made their way to the UK – the only 9 responses you need

Source: @nypost