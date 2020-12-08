An ex-Israeli space official claimed that aliens exist and Trump knows about it – 9 hilarious reactions

Aliens are back in the news once more, and this time they mean business – or at least they do according to Haim Eshed, the former head of Israel’s space program.

Aliens in hiding until mankind is ready, says Ex-Israeli space head https://t.co/vmUtPNqR0x pic.twitter.com/MAxlrFwrfq — New York Post (@nypost) December 7, 2020

In case you’re wondering why you’ve not spotted any little green men during your weekly trip to the supermarket, Eshed had this to say to the Jewish Press: “The aliens have asked not to announce that they are here [because] humanity is not ready yet,”. Honestly, that part seems completely reasonable.

Amongst his claims were the existence of a Galactic Federation, a secretive agreement the aliens have with the US government, and most unrealistic of all, the assertion that Donald Trump knows of all this but has kept it quiet from the public at large.

With the newfound knowledge of the possible existence of extra-terrestrial life, Twitter quickly got started on the jokes. Here are 9 of the best:

1.

humans: can we meet the aliens yet the galactic federation: pic.twitter.com/bGNuWZQc5B — kendalorian 🪄 (@kennsyn) December 8, 2020

2.

I’ve read so much first contact fiction that basically every scenario seems plausible. But a galactic federation managing to convince Donald Trump to not Tweet about them just doesn’t pencil out. — Hank Green (@hankgreen) December 8, 2020

3.

#Aliens on their way to Earth to be the final boss of 2020 pic.twitter.com/VSg0zFJ2uQ — Jubruh (@jubot10) December 8, 2020

4.

Earth: "Can we join the Galactic Federation?"

The Galactic Federation: pic.twitter.com/2nfJp30zwA — Ethan Carpenter (@ethanmcarpenter) December 7, 2020

5.

aliens getting ready for their december 2020 debut #Aliens pic.twitter.com/Xt0uwOdjZm — giuseppe 🎃⛷🛷🧗🏔 (@giuseppeamico32) December 8, 2020

6.

Galactic Federation: exists Humans: think we could maybe…

🥺

👉👈

Galactic Federation: pic.twitter.com/X5aREIBmfY — Reindeer Corpse (@XCortal) December 7, 2020

7.

Us: "WhAt'S nExT iN 2020, aLIeNs lOl? December: Galactic Federation Us: pic.twitter.com/wWTuEUjn2a — emjay 🇭🇹 (@mikedjoseph) December 8, 2020

8.

This the mf the Galactic Federation sent to spy on us pic.twitter.com/ywfbswkQd1 — steve (@xtrumpvoter) December 7, 2020

9.

The Galactic Federation just watching the earth destroy itself pic.twitter.com/FUhH2OEg4M — Alessandro (@alessandro_r23) December 7, 2020

Source: @nypost