The 25 funniest tweets of the week

Weird name for a kid pic.twitter.com/7dRD6OQETC — Screamer Jim (@HeheWaitWhut) December 1, 2020

what if god came down to earth and said “it’s pronounced jod” and left — kristofer thomas (@itskristofer) December 2, 2020

A little about me pic.twitter.com/5KqULAqHn9 — Andrea Hickey (@andrea_h1ckey) November 28, 2020

Kids imagining what life would be like at 40.. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/BDudyfb211 — Tariq Ali (@aliboomaye) November 29, 2020

I’m going to raise my kids traditionally.

The oldest will be an inventor.

The middle child will love to read.

And the youngest will be a great at biting. — Grace Christmas 🎄☃️🎄 (@GraceGThomas) November 28, 2020

BREAKING: Monolith Inexplicably Returns… With Stories pic.twitter.com/If61Aj0iaC — Tim Quirino (@timquirino) November 30, 2020

“the rat is not ratatouille, the rat’s name is remy” is the 2000s version of “his name is not frankenstein, he’s frankenstein’s monster” — sherry🥺 (@sherrysworld) December 2, 2020

I have only two speeds of email reply: 27 seconds

3 weeks — Patrick Coddou (@soundslikecanoe) December 2, 2020

I actually HATE speaking in the morning. Let me defrost! — Nai. (@Nai__xo) December 2, 2020

Absolutely no one: Me at 3am: pic.twitter.com/Vac9EadNqh — AM 🧻 (@Abdulmir19) December 2, 2020

I may have done a lot of embarrassing things in my life, but my older sister actually once found a cabbage patch kids birth certificate in my moms filing cabinet, started screaming at and accusing our mom of hiding our “brother” Clyde Fabian from us, and she was like 15 — chloë (@chloeevansj) December 1, 2020

Live footage of Rita Ora’s secret party pic.twitter.com/t7BItaLyXA — I a n (@mccarroll236) November 30, 2020

we are now entering the soup months — pascalle (@frenchielaboozi) November 29, 2020

a single sour patch kid would kill a pilgrim instantly — 𝙂 𝘼 𝙍 𝙏 𝙃 🍄 (@garbagecoven) November 27, 2020

just woke up! time for me to ˢᵗᵃʸ ᶦⁿ ᵇᵉᵈ ᶠᵒʳ ᵃⁿᵒᵗʰᵉʳ ᵗʷᵒ ʰᵒᵘʳˢ ᶜᵒⁿᵗᵉᵐᵖˡᵃᵗᶦⁿᵍ ᵗʰᵉ ᶜᵒⁿˢᵉᵠᵘᵉⁿᶜᵉˢ ᵒᶠ ᵉˣᶦˢᵗᶦⁿᵍ ᵃⁿᵈ greet the day!!! — i can be your long lost pal (@PallaviGunalan) November 27, 2020

British history textbooks should carry a fiction warning https://t.co/HDUCV9L4Bz — Faridah (@faridahlikestea) November 29, 2020

so i tried to take a picture of my bird pic.twitter.com/saM2fGSniC — kipo comics 🎄 (@wtfmafakas) November 26, 2020

me: i’m so sad and hopeless and directionless my brain: buy stuff me: no listen i need a purpose brain: a purchase? — dirt prince (@pant_leg) November 29, 2020

The best place on the internet is the reviews of hats for cats because every review is like “5 stars, amazing hat” and then a picture of the cat looking absolutely furious pic.twitter.com/ZKkpxDqh0g — little piss pants, PhD (@DoctorPissPants) December 3, 2020

me going up to items in the "British" Museum: yeah but where are you really from? — Ken Cheng twitch.tv/kenchengcomedy (@kenchengcomedy) December 1, 2020

Toy story 2 has yet to explain how a stuffed horse kept pace with a commercial aircraft taking off on a runway — Soel Jchillinger (@Soeljchillinger) December 1, 2020

when you're on a work zoom call and your hear a mrrp in the background pic.twitter.com/aMh49a9wbY — Nativity Guest (@unfortunatalie) November 29, 2020

Restaurants at 50% capacity and must close at 10pm https://t.co/qlhAm0JbNk — Ishai Barnoy (@IshaiBarnoy) December 3, 2020

