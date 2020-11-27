The 25 funniest tweets of the week

Every week, we scour Twitter for the funniest tweets we can find and narrow them down to 25 of the very best. Check them out and maybe give some of the people who wrote them a follow.

Here they are, the best tweets we’ve seen this week…

1.

them: what’ve you been up to? me: oh all sorts all sorts: pic.twitter.com/41MzkQrnJN — ruby 🐊 (@roobeekeane) November 22, 2020

2.

chasing after a ping pong ball is wildly dehumanizing — cass (@cassthevirgin) November 22, 2020

3.

Americans pronouncing Glasgow pic.twitter.com/vCIym4KcDI — Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) November 25, 2020

4.

2020 appliances: *break within 2 years* 1970s refrigerator: i will outlive u and everyone u love. i am eternal. i am time itself — tatum (@50FirstTates) November 24, 2020

5.

Please… My son… he is very sick. pic.twitter.com/m4tqv6jERF — Angry Skycrane (@AngrySkycrane) November 24, 2020

6.

I'm missing trains so much now that later on I'm going to wedge myself in the gap between the wall and the bookshelf, rucksack at my feet, whilst on the phone to my wife saying "I'm stuck in Stratford, I don't know what's going on, we're not moving. No one's telling us anything." — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) November 26, 2020

7.

and they say the baby shoes thing is the saddest six word story pic.twitter.com/54pUROX2ct — frightshark (@FrightShark) November 25, 2020

8.

the doorknob was invented in 1877 people in 1876: pic.twitter.com/Bh4IsKQuft — cnelly (@cnelliy) November 26, 2020

9.

my daughter is making a convincing argument that egg should be spelled “eg” and that the second “g” should only be used to describe really big eggs — ∞ + 1 (@stuckinaportal) November 22, 2020

10.

11.

Thinking about South Shields high street pic.twitter.com/M9DezxQCrk — Calum. (@CalumS1991) November 24, 2020

12.

another day of staring at the big screen while scrolling through my little screen so as to reward myself for staring at the medium screen all week — Delia Cai (@delia_cai) November 22, 2020

13.

14.

I used face app to merge all the beatles together and it created this behold the beatle. pic.twitter.com/nM4zgTgcXg — Super Mary Advance 2: Super Mary World 💖 (@MaryInTheStars) November 20, 2020

15.

“Oh, right, UNSOLVED Mysteries” – me at the end of every episode — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) November 21, 2020

16.

Girls only want one thing and it’s to taste Wallace and Gromit ‘s moon cheese and crackers pic.twitter.com/VUhnAmGECr — baby girl da princess (@sug_knight) November 23, 2020

17.

people my age aren't having a lot of kids because one of our 9 roommates usually objects — Amy (@cableknitjumper) November 25, 2020

18.

January Jones when she sees February Fones pic.twitter.com/Ku6W2xyM0j — it’s almost Christmas (@matrixreloaded_) November 22, 2020

19.

if you knew me before my 20s, you never actually knew me. you knew season 1 me. we were severely underfunded and the writing team was going through a lot. — Audrey Porne (@AudreyPorne) November 22, 2020

20.

I told my daughter to grab her mask so we can go to the store. This was the mask she grabbed. pic.twitter.com/JQdRZltCSv — Maintaining ✨ (@SunsetSoFresh) November 22, 2020

21.

dads sneeze so loud bc it’s the only way they know how to express their emotions — nozzy (@schnooozle) November 25, 2020

22.

23.

Gmail when you sign in on another device pic.twitter.com/HD2RsoiwPg — ☥ (@emmaog___) November 22, 2020

24.

My Dad once took a BDSM leather making class without knowing what BDSM was. At the end of the course he gave me this pom pom to “use while cheering for the Detroit Lions”. pic.twitter.com/o2lq4JjfeY — Jol Jol (@theWALKOWSKI) November 25, 2020

25.

Me every day at 5:37pm. pic.twitter.com/tGIf9TqnA8 — Bonita Applebelly (@BApplebelly) November 24, 2020

Want more funny tweets?

Check out last week’s roundup