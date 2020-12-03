14 terrible landlords who perfectly sum up the nightmare of renting
From the absurdly high prices to the feeling of being unable to ever truly put your own mark on your space, renting can be a nightmare. Making things all the more horrific is the possibility of having a terrible landlord.
With that being said, just be thankful that you’re not renting from any of these 14 landlords:
1. This landlord who made some unwanted home “improvements”:
My landlord got the house double glazed while I was away and they’ve put the kitchen window in the bathroom and the bathroom window in the kitchen pic.twitter.com/DlYgoujV3c
— Alex (@rubytrubes) July 13, 2020
2. This landlord who gave the worst possible gift:
— kony 2020 外伝 (@wspieler) December 2, 2020
3. This landlord who wanted photographic evidence:
idiotic landlord from facepalm
4. This landlord who tried to save on heating:
Welcome to renting in London!
My landlord has just put our thermostat in a cage. pic.twitter.com/j8QdFpb2eO
— Alex Milsom (@alexmilsom) November 2, 2019
5. This landlord who had a unique reaction to receiving the rent:
https://twitter.com/NotSpamIpromise/status/1202301593237872640
6. This landlord who needs to work on their DIY skills:
This is how the landlord fixed the leaky ceiling. from funny
7. This landlord who asked the dumbest question:
thinking about this exchange with my landlord in February pic.twitter.com/ThlqvgEkhc
— jacques (@flamencolambada) August 22, 2020
8. This landlord who put safety last:
Discovered tonight that the carbon monixide alarm in our apartment hasn’t had a battery for the entire time we’ve lived here and that it was ‘plugged in’ to two slits my landlord had carved in the wall. pic.twitter.com/BrPO8f7Pa8
— Scott Frazier (@safrazie) August 9, 2020
9. This landlord who wanted every last penny:
landlords really dont deserve rights pic.twitter.com/P9RewGSBWe
— mentos illness (@memehoer) July 21, 2020
10. This landlord who had some interesting designs choices:
When I told my landlord my shower head was leaking, he said he was going to hook me up. This is what I came home to. from pics
11. This landlord who tried to outlaw flavour:
just read a client's contract for them and the landlord has written a clause that bans "spices and oils" in all cooking. imagine thinking you had the right to ban flavour from someone's life
— nic ☠️✨ (@nicface) August 28, 2019
12. This landlord who offered the least amount of help:
To sum up London renting: my entire kitchen has flooded and my landlord just sent me a YouTube tutorial on how to fix it pic.twitter.com/wGFgpXvt2Z
— sophie thompson (@sophxthompson) June 8, 2018
13. This landlord who found a way to make more money:
14. And finally, this landlord who sent the worst possible eviction notice:
Centrists: C’mon, folks. Stop being mean to landlords. They have human empathy, just like the rest of us.
Landlords: pic.twitter.com/9KfiskQEu2
— Sonya The Outsider (@sable_sonya) August 1, 2020
