If you’re having a bad day, just be thankful you’re not one of these 19 people

Everyone has their good days and their bad days, and for these 19 people, it’s definitely the latter. So no matter how your day is going, take comfort in the fact that you’ve not been on the receiving end of these mishaps…

1. This person who had their food stolen by a passer-by:

This is why we can’t have nice things. I was trying to take a picture of the lobster roll I ordered in Maine and well, this happened 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/N601vpQ41h — Alicia Jessop (@RulingSports) June 7, 2019

2. This train passenger who though he’s made a huge mistake:

I was on the Eurostar earlier and I saw this family freak over something. The father went to talk to a member of staff & he came back to say “It’s okay, Londres is French for London” — KB (@KickingK) September 3, 2018

3. This person who didn’t read the invite:

I can’t stop thinking about the fact we had a fancy dress work night out n none of us told our friend we weren’t dressing up n she came out as Shrek😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/x1Wc0vEqEY — Olivia Donovan (@_oliviadonovan) September 6, 2019

4. And this person who got pulled over at the worst possible time:

ok so I got pulled over on my way home from makeup class… pic.twitter.com/Nyn7rOa1LM — haybay (@_haybayy) October 17, 2017

5. This sister who got the wrong end of the stick:

I may have done a lot of embarrassing things in my life, but my older sister actually once found a cabbage patch kids birth certificate in my moms filing cabinet, started screaming at and accusing our mom of hiding our “brother” Clyde Fabian from us, and she was like 15 — chloë (@chloeevansj) December 1, 2020

6. This person who seriously needs to get their eyes tested:

Text from mum – having trouble sticking lashes on without her glasses.. turns out she was trying to glue a dead fly to her eyelid. I'm out. pic.twitter.com/2vNpcW5l5n — Molly Robbins (@MCreativeCakes) July 29, 2017

7. This guy who fell asleep with chocolate chip cookies in his bed:

Can we all take a moment to appreciate my friend Chris. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/naYTielqpf — Thermostat (@Kthurmz) November 30, 2020

8. This Person trying to retrieve their cat:

Just fell through the roof trying to get the cat canny believe it she's still up there tae pic.twitter.com/gUMnC6CT1J — s t e f (@steffan888) May 23, 2017

9. This person who parked their car in the worst possible location:

Was being responsible and didn’t drive home after happy hour last night. Came back to pick up my car and it’s in a fucking farmers market. pic.twitter.com/JXSwnrpPFj — Elyse (@ayeeelyse) July 27, 2019

10. This person who took stupidity to a whole new level:

11. This person who needs to find a new dentist:

MY DENTIST ASKED HIS ASSISTANT TO SUCTION (THE WATER OUT OF MY MOUTH)BUT I THOUGHT HE WAS TALKING TO ME SO I SUCKED HIS FINGER. IM MORTIFIED — Sarah Lyons (@sarbeaaaar) January 3, 2017

12. This person who didn’t get the snack they were expecting:

Every year our aunt in Maine sends us little handmade chocolate lobsters. This year they are soap. Guess how I found out? 🦞 🧼 👄 pic.twitter.com/GOri5LmTEM — Jenn Ellis (@jellispants) December 23, 2018

13. This grandad who tried fixing up his grandaughter’s doll:

When your dad tries to clean up your daughters Girls World with white spirit, but it completely takes the eyes out so he sticks some on from a magazine. Before & after. pic.twitter.com/VsVhTomrXL — Tashy McTashface (@TashP351) November 14, 2017

14. This person who attached the wrong CV:

Applied for a job and got this email back pic.twitter.com/6zI3cBnTLD — Leonardo DiCaprisun (@Heathernab) February 6, 2015

15. This boss who made a fatal Zoom error:

my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk — Rachele Clegg (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

16. This person who just wanted a nice photo:

"This is a nice place to take a pic"… pic.twitter.com/bRWd3jysJ9 — Heba🌹 (@Heba_1123) March 13, 2018

17. This person who is in need of some new jeans:

I WAS JUST RUNNING MY PEN OVER MY JEANS WHILE TALKING TO MY TEACHER AND I DIDN’T REALIZE IT WAS OPEN HELP I FUCKED UP pic.twitter.com/Ogb2YU0IhO — – (@ChanelSick) May 19, 2014

18. This guy who didn’t think his outfit through:

didn’t consider how this sweater would look with a jacket pic.twitter.com/1WYm763GKt — Adam Moussa (@adamjmoussa) November 16, 2018

19. And finally, this person who had a very unusual ironing mishap:

Don't ask me how this happened I hate myself too pic.twitter.com/m1G8TBx0z6 — demon lord dante 😈 (@goth_cakes) October 6, 2016

