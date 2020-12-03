‘We’re a much better country’ – 7 favourite responses to Gavin Williamson’s vaccine boast

A day after Tory MPs were caught out not being entirely truthful by suggesting that Brexit helped secure the Covid-19 vaccine, along comes so-called education secretary Gavin Williamson.

Here’s his response to LBC presenter Nick Ferrari asking him why the UK got regulatory approval for the eagerly-awaited vaccine before Europe and the US.

And his response went viral because, well, watch.

Gavin Williamson tells Nick Ferrari the UK approved a vaccine first because ‘we’ve got much better people and medical regulators than the French, Belgians and Americans have – because we’re a much better country than every single one’. @NickFerrariLBC │ @GavinWilliamson pic.twitter.com/xy9x1g0SE5 — LBC (@LBC) December 3, 2020

“I just reckon we’ve got the best people & medical regulators. Much better than the French/Belgians/Americans have. Because we’re a much better country than every single one.”

No doubt the UK does have amazing scientists (and indeed regulators) but it struck people as a slightly … schoolboy of putting it.

Not unlike the time, as foreign secretary, he told Russia to ‘go away and shut up’.

“Frankly Russia should go away, it should shut up” – UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson asked about Russia’s response to its diplomats being expelled https://t.co/MoQBur2QI3 pic.twitter.com/xr94PxX23c — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 15, 2018

And here are our 7 favourite things people said about it.

1.

2.

Britain's dad is bigger than Belgium's dad. And France's dad. And America's dad. Britain's dad could easily have America's dad https://t.co/CXSgR0eTQm — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) December 3, 2020

3.

The vaccine was created by two Turks, in Germany and is being made in Belgium but sure, we’re the “better country” because we bought it first. How he doesn’t die of embarrassment I do not know. https://t.co/zQcVSgZco1 — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) December 3, 2020

4.

Gavin Williamson's wildly jingoistic statement that "we have much better people in the UK" seems to be undermined by the fact that the Education Secretary is – Gavin Williamson.🙄 — Tony – I'd rather be a do-gooder than a do-badder (@IsntTony105) December 3, 2020

5.

proof that, however much A-level standards are lowered, Gavin Williamson still wouldn’t pass https://t.co/HWndgVndab — Henry Mance (@henrymance) December 3, 2020

6.

German word of the day: 🇩🇪 fremdschämen A feeling of embarrassment and shame on behalf of someone else who doesn’t feel it while doing something awful … like claiming Britain is “a much better country than” others, incl those who actually supported this vaccine development. https://t.co/Rl9FVJU4b4 — Prof Tanja Bueltmann (@cliodiaspora) December 3, 2020

7.

Gavin Williamson saying we’re the best country in the world because we approved the vaccine first, like one of those dickheads whose main achievement in life is that they once were the first to write “first” in the comments under a Lad Bible article, which I also bet he’s done. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 3, 2020

We’re not entirely sure these two comments were responses to what Williamson said on LBC or to another of his media appearances today. Still, evergreen.

This.

How the hell is this guy a Cabinet minister in charge of education? — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) December 3, 2020

And this.

Listening to Gavin Williamson & losing the will to live. Perhaps that’s the plan. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) December 3, 2020

To conclude …

This manchild is Secretary of State for Education. We are ruled by children. but not even nice, fun, interesting ones. This is 'my dad could beat up your dad' levels of drizzlewit. https://t.co/0HGmhW73cw — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) December 3, 2020

READ MORE

12 takedowns of the Tory MPs caught out lying that Brexit helped secure the vaccine

Source @LBC