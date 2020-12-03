‘We’re a much better country’ – 7 favourite responses to Gavin Williamson’s vaccine boast

A day after Tory MPs were caught out not being entirely truthful by suggesting that Brexit helped secure the Covid-19 vaccine, along comes so-called education secretary Gavin Williamson.

Here’s his response to LBC presenter Nick Ferrari asking him why the UK got regulatory approval for the eagerly-awaited vaccine before Europe and the US.

And his response went viral because, well, watch.

“I just reckon we’ve got the best people & medical regulators. Much better than the French/Belgians/Americans have. Because we’re a much better country than every single one.”

No doubt the UK does have amazing scientists (and indeed regulators) but it struck people as a slightly … schoolboy of putting it.

Not unlike the time, as foreign secretary, he told Russia to ‘go away and shut up’.

And here are our 7 favourite things people said about it.

We’re not entirely sure these two comments were responses to what Williamson said on LBC or to another of his media appearances today. Still, evergreen.

This.

And this.

To conclude …

Source @LBC