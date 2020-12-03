12 takedowns of the Tory MPs caught out lying that Brexit helped secure the vaccine

After the good news that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had been licensed for use, several MPs took to Twitter to share the same piece of information.

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock also claimed that Brexit had allowed the UK to give approval before the EU.

There was just one slight problem.

The regulator seems to disagree with Hancock. Matt Hancock – “Because we’ve left the EU, we’ve been able to move faster." Dr June Raine(Boss, MHRA) – “We’ve been able to authorise supply of this vaccine using provisions under European law which exist until January 1st.” pic.twitter.com/QmZR4TqdmE — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 2, 2020

That’s right – it was nothing to do with Brexit.

Hey @TwitterSupport. Can we start flagging politicians tweets for misinformation, outside of the US? I would humbly suggest you start with Jacob Rees-Mogg. Today. As in now. This moment. Many thanks. — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) December 2, 2020

Not even Boris Johnson would confirm their claim.

The Prime Minister declines to say that the speed of the vaccine in the UK has been "a Brexit bonus", as indicated by several ministers earlier in the day. — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) December 2, 2020

I declined the opportunity to confirm that the UK got a #vaccine so quickly because of Brexit. After all, I don't want to get a reputation as a liar.#DailyBriefing #ToryLies — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) December 2, 2020

These tweeters were unimpressed.

1.

So hard to decide who to believe … the MHRA regulator who says the vaccine only possible because of EU Law or those beacons of probity @BorisJohnson @MattHancock and @Jacob_Rees_Mogg who say it’s all down to the big red bus. I think I will go with the regulator for now. https://t.co/9GsPl3FboM — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) December 2, 2020

2.

I can confirm I have today released a vaccine which was only made possible by Brexit. I grew a culture in a Petri dish comprised 1 part sovereignty to 2 parts Remainer tears. Available from all good Serco prison vans in your area. Take it if you want to see your family again. — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) December 2, 2020

3.

If brexit is so great, why do you feel the need to lie like this — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 2, 2020

4.

The fact that they're lying about brexit speeding up the vaccine shows how desperate they are to find anything positive about brexit — Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) December 2, 2020

5.