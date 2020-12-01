This one-man Pump Up The Jam was already good but the dog makes it brilliant

This one-man take on Technotronic’s Pump Up The Jam by @damienrobi went viral partly because it’s so good. But also because of the dog. Just … watch.

PUMP UP THE JAM – Technotronic Après des heures d’enregistrement, j’ai finalement eu une prise sans erreur, mais c’est aussi la prise où mon chien Suki a decider de photo bomber 🙄😂 pic.twitter.com/7AdwbsIYId — Damien Robitaille (@damienrobi) November 30, 2020

Brilliant. And great work Suki!

Ooh this cheered me up for a min pic.twitter.com/g53vzaNFzI — not soosan (@shesdeadsoosan) November 30, 2020

It’s the peril of knowing the dog could ruin everything at any moment 😂 pic.twitter.com/SlOFU6bHca — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 1, 2020

I hope this does for Technotronic what the cranberry juice guy did for Fleetwood Mac. Four to the floor stone cold banger. pic.twitter.com/6ZfoRtStlK — Jamie East (@jamieeast) December 1, 2020

The dog makes this next-level https://t.co/2T46UfRhO3 — Kevin Gannon (@TheTattooedProf) December 1, 2020

Source Twitter @damienrobi