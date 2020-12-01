James Blunt sent this hilarious clip of a dad trying to censor You’re Beautiful for his daughter wildly viral

It’s a moment with which any parent will be familiar, when you’re playing a tune in your car (or indeed anywhere) when you suddenly remember there’s a bit that’s less than child-friendly.

And this video byjhow1015 over on TikTok captures it brilliantly, when he remembered what was coming in James Blunt’s You’re Beautiful. And it has the perfect payoff.

Beautifully done. And sung.

Omg best part of today so far 🥰🤣 https://t.co/aykgASMxOI — Tracey (@TraceyLockyer) December 1, 2020

Thank you that has made me laugh and I haven’t laughed in weeks!

His face is a picture!! — HermioneWeatherby (@HWeatherby1952) December 1, 2020

Father daughter humour is my favorite genre in comedy. https://t.co/Eo2eApM6AB — Joel (@coolboy_joel) December 1, 2020

Source Twitter @JamesBlunt TikTok jhow1015