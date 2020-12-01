James Blunt sent this hilarious clip of a dad trying to censor You’re Beautiful for his daughter wildly viral
It’s a moment with which any parent will be familiar, when you’re playing a tune in your car (or indeed anywhere) when you suddenly remember there’s a bit that’s less than child-friendly.
And this video byjhow1015 over on TikTok captures it brilliantly, when he remembered what was coming in James Blunt’s You’re Beautiful. And it has the perfect payoff.
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) December 1, 2020
Beautifully done. And sung.
Omg best part of today so far 🥰🤣 https://t.co/aykgASMxOI
— Tracey (@TraceyLockyer) December 1, 2020
Thank you that has made me laugh and I haven’t laughed in weeks!
His face is a picture!!
— HermioneWeatherby (@HWeatherby1952) December 1, 2020
Father daughter humour is my favorite genre in comedy. https://t.co/Eo2eApM6AB
— Joel (@coolboy_joel) December 1, 2020
Source Twitter @JamesBlunt TikTok jhow1015