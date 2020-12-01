Sean Hannity said he doesn’t vet what he reads out and it’s the ultimate Fox News self-own

Here’s Fox News presenter Sean Hannity telling viewers exactly how his programme works and we’re not sure he’s entirely 100% across what he’s saying. Well, presumably not.

‘We in this hour I am not told what to say, I don’t vet the information on this programme that I give out. We have always been independent, follow our own path on this show. That’s not going to change for me ever.’

Rest assured Fox News viewers, he’s not going to check the stuff he’s telling you, and that’s not going to change, ever!

The key word here is ‘vet’, obviously. And just in case anyone’s in any doubt …

verb: vet; make a careful and critical examination of (something) … to appraise, verify, or check for accuracy, authenticity, validity, etc.’

The clip went satisfyingly viral and here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

To conclude …

