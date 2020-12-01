Sean Hannity said he doesn’t vet what he reads out and it’s the ultimate Fox News self-own

Here’s Fox News presenter Sean Hannity telling viewers exactly how his programme works and we’re not sure he’s entirely 100% across what he’s saying. Well, presumably not.

.

Hannity just straight is says “I don’t vet the information on this program” pic.twitter.com/sxRCEoDKDc — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) December 1, 2020

‘We in this hour I am not told what to say, I don’t vet the information on this programme that I give out. We have always been independent, follow our own path on this show. That’s not going to change for me ever.’

Rest assured Fox News viewers, he’s not going to check the stuff he’s telling you, and that’s not going to change, ever!

The key word here is ‘vet’, obviously. And just in case anyone’s in any doubt …

‘verb: vet; make a careful and critical examination of (something) … to appraise, verify, or check for accuracy, authenticity, validity, etc.’

The clip went satisfyingly viral and here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

Hannity: “I don’t vet the information on this program”. And there you have it… pic.twitter.com/5o8FGGDtLJ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 1, 2020

BREAKING: Sean Hannity accidentally reports the truth. https://t.co/hwFGR7EnZ0 — John Henson (@John_Henson) December 1, 2020

He just straight up says “I suck at my job” pic.twitter.com/941ZDx4RP8 — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) December 1, 2020

so he thinks "vet" means "make up" or something OR he just accidentally admitted he's a complete joke. https://t.co/L0gzNJKos2 — Don "bruh, you lost" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) December 1, 2020

He’s found a new opening line for every show!!!

“Good evening”

“I don’t vet the information on this show.”

“If it helps the cause of taking apart this democracy and causing chaos with disinformation and lies then I’ll say it.” https://t.co/uUqCSXib4z — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) December 1, 2020

This is as insane as if someone who hosted a tv program said they don’t vet the information they give out. I didn’t bother with a different analogy because that is just about as insane as it gets. https://t.co/cHcOpntKg9 — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) December 1, 2020

To conclude …

Spoiler Alert: I know him. @seanhannity does not know what the word “vet” means https://t.co/WhnoSHeVva — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 1, 2020

