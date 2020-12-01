This New Yorker cover went viral because it perfectly captured the spirit of 2020 for many people

The cover of the latest issue of the New Yorker went viral because it perfectly captured the spirit of 2020 for many, many people.

It’s called Love Life and it’s by Adrian Tomine (who talks about it here, along with other examples of his cover work for the New Yorker).

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Here’s what’s in the latest issue and you can subscribe here.

READ MORE

This actor’s brilliant takedown of Laurence Fox might be the best yet

Source @NewYorker