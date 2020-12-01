This New Yorker cover went viral because it perfectly captured the spirit of 2020 for many people

The cover of the latest issue of the New Yorker went viral because it perfectly captured the spirit of 2020 for many, many people.

It’s called Love Life and it’s by Adrian Tomine (who talks about it here, along with other examples of his cover work for the New Yorker).

Inside this week’s issue of The New Yorker: https://t.co/TwnUw4lGXI pic.twitter.com/ABdeWepUn9 — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) November 30, 2020

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

classic front page capturing the spirit of 2020 via Adrian Tomine in ⁦@NewYorker⁩ pic.twitter.com/n6Jyp20zQ1 — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) November 30, 2020

I don’t know why @NewYorker wouldn’t tag me in this drawing they did of me trying to survive the end of my 20s during a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/Kf7cg3T2kK — Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) November 30, 2020

The New Yorker's covers are so, so good. Always really elegant, saying a lot with very little. They really can't be praised highly enough. pic.twitter.com/N2D0PXyGIj — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) November 30, 2020

The @NewYorker is capturing the zeitgeist masterfully – once again.

Perfection ⭐️👏 pic.twitter.com/pVXPUiMcBg — Rosa Riera 🇪🇺 (@RosaRiera) November 30, 2020

Here's what's in the latest issue

