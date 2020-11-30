This German poster for anti-coronavirus measures is a bit of a bummer (NSFW)

In the UK, we have ‘Hands Face Space’. In France, they have ‘Sauvez des vies. Restes prudents’- Save lives. Stay sensible. In New Zealand, they’ve gone with ‘Stay home – Break the chain of transmission – Save lives’.

In Germany, however – there’s a handy acronym.

How they control COVID19 in Germany pic.twitter.com/MRF08Ib7ed — Dr_Gillian_McQueef (@TheDivineSalM) November 27, 2020

Here’s what the individual elements mean. (Thanks, Google Translate.)

Alltags maske – Wear a mask every day. Nähe vermeiden – Avoid proximity. APP – Get the app. Lüften – Ventilation.

The sharp eyed among you may have spotted that it’s not the official slogan, unfortunately, because we doubt the real Ministry for Health would have included this:

Or the icon to its left, frankly.

The clever spoof by an unknown prankster still gets the message across, and Twitter liked the cheeky spoof.

Glad we got to the bottom of this. https://t.co/NG05VheJwL — Derick Norton (@oldtoonloon) November 28, 2020

TBH I would prefer a needle in the arm if possible … https://t.co/F3IDM1eEMi — Paul Robinson (@Tigerfan11) November 28, 2020

Vaccine suppository? — Hesgen (@hesgen) November 28, 2020

Fucking hell- and we're not even allowed to HUG at Christmas!!!!! — SmokedGammon (@GammonSmoked) November 27, 2020

A final thought –

Puts "Eat Out To Help Out" in perspective https://t.co/bqEzyK8eQo — (@nscrutables) November 28, 2020

