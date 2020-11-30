This German poster for anti-coronavirus measures is a bit of a bummer (NSFW)

In the UK, we have ‘Hands Face Space’. In France, they have ‘Sauvez des vies. Restes prudents’- Save lives. Stay sensible. In New Zealand, they’ve gone with ‘Stay home – Break the chain of transmission – Save lives’.

In Germany, however – there’s a handy acronym.

Here’s what the individual elements mean. (Thanks, Google Translate.)

Alltags maske – Wear a mask every day.

Nähe vermeiden – Avoid proximity.

APP – Get the app.

Lüften – Ventilation.

The sharp eyed among you may have spotted that it’s not the official slogan, unfortunately, because we doubt the real Ministry for Health would have included this:

Or the icon to its left, frankly.

The clever spoof by an unknown prankster still gets the message across, and Twitter liked the cheeky spoof.

A final thought –

Source @TheDivineSalM Image @TheDivineSalM