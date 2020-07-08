Rishi Sunak wants people to ‘eat out to help out’ and everyone made the same joke

As part of his efforts to get the economy going, chancellor Rishi Sunak is offering people 50% off their restaurant bills, up to a maximum of £10 per head.

And he’s calling this scheme ‘eat out to help out’.

To support restaurants and the people who work in them we’re saying ‘Eat Out to Help Out’. So for the month of August we will give you a 50% reduction, up to £10 per head, on sit-down meals and non-alcoholic drinks Monday-Wednesday. #PlanForJobs pic.twitter.com/D6eznIDjqC — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 8, 2020

And is everyone thinking what you’re thinking? Of course they are!

Which cunning linguist came up with that slogan? — alicia (@devalicia) July 8, 2020

‘Go Down for Your Town’ didn’t make the cut? — Glenn ’32k by Christmas’ Hodl (@g_hodl) July 8, 2020

“Eat out to help out” is a message that needs to be sent to a large number of british men and I am glad Rishi is making this bold feminist move — sarisha (@milkgapes) July 8, 2020

Don’t think they had time to focus group “Eat Out to Help Out” somehow — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) July 8, 2020

It’s called ‘eat out to help out’ pic.twitter.com/7Oi5nVVHoZ — Sean (@seandw14) July 8, 2020

Eat out to help out? I’m so embarrassed by that slogan I don’t know where to put my face — . (@twlldun) July 8, 2020

#EatOutToHelpOut sounds like a filth campaign my husband has fabricated in an attempt to guilt trip me. — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) July 8, 2020

"Eat out to help out. Know what I mean squire? He arsked him knowingly" pic.twitter.com/LOmTFZQSYq — Bacardi Oakheart (@Midgetgems26) July 8, 2020

"Eat out to help out" "Trigger the trickle-down effect" "Cunnilingus for money winners" "Gruffle a clam to save a businessman" "Loose lips? Economy dips" "Eat clam and carry on" "Become a labia saviour" "Flaps for carers" — Captain Bison Trippshorn (@Brainmage) July 8, 2020

if someone hasn't already defaced that poster so it says "eat me out to help me out" then i don't understand this country — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) July 8, 2020

as a gay woman i can confirm i'm happy with eat out to help out — deanna (@deanna_hallett) July 8, 2020

Also this.

You shall have a dishy,

Thanks to Mister Rishi,

Then the votes come in. (Needs a bit of work.) — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 8, 2020

And this.

It is now theoretically possible that, in extremely limited circumstances, and combined with the right voucher code, Pizza Express could pay you to eat there. https://t.co/t7fQK7Ytfa — Tom Peck (@tompeck) July 8, 2020

