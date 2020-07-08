Rishi Sunak wants people to ‘eat out to help out’ and everyone made the same joke

As part of his efforts to get the economy going, chancellor Rishi Sunak is offering people 50% off their restaurant bills, up to a maximum of £10 per head.

And he’s calling this scheme ‘eat out to help out’.

And is everyone thinking what you’re thinking? Of course they are!

Also this.

And this.

