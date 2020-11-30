17 people who didn’t get the order they were expecting

The unstoppable rise of online shopping over the last few decades no doubt has its advantages. But it also has its disadvantages, like someone accidentally posting you their evening dinner – weirdly specific, but it’s happened…

Here are 17 other examples of people not getting what they ordered:

1.

I thought the personalised message was for the driver not the pods 😂 oops pic.twitter.com/VFjkWD45wx — Rosa Falcini (@rosa_falcini) April 18, 2020

2.

My dad tried ordering fake teeth online to improve his smile, description said they promised it would…….well pic.twitter.com/sExYGuuu6Q — 🍾 (@LawrenceKailey) November 19, 2018

3.

Losing it at this pic.twitter.com/XZVLFUXSgt — Joe (@goulcher) June 10, 2020

4.

The joys of Internet shopping 😂 pic.twitter.com/zccFoEuVNA — Andy Leeman (@AndyLeeman91) March 23, 2017

5.

My mom used the dominos app for the first time and forgot to get sauce and cheese. Dead pic.twitter.com/cAhd1ymMsg — bj stead (@whosrobertseed) July 7, 2017

6.

Incredible scenes as the Xmas food delivery arrives, my mum has managed to order a single sprout. pic.twitter.com/9odDa5gNXA — Keir (@Kingkeir) December 22, 2016

7.

Thanks for the flowers substitution @sainsburys ! pic.twitter.com/6rhZqDmTtU — S U Z A N N E (@SuzanneBradish) February 29, 2016

8.

Just ordered a milkshake and this fucking turned up 😂😂😂 wit the actual fuck am a meant to do with that pic.twitter.com/jK0RxdEenx — ali (@COBIZZZLE) February 7, 2016

9.

10.

Ayy @ASOS (I might be wrong) but, I’m pretty sure you’ve sent me the wrong order… pic.twitter.com/mFRTi3yg6T — DYLAN EVANS (@MrDylanEvans) April 11, 2018

11.

12.

Right has someone put me down to get samples of astroturf? This is the second delivery in 2 days & I'm running out of things to do with them pic.twitter.com/55KpRTn9pQ — Forrest (@alexforrest0107) September 27, 2016

13.

Tried to buy a doormat and here's what arrived: a piece of foam with a photo of the thing I wanted printed on it. pic.twitter.com/sqK7vgH7Ii — Emily Heller (@MrEmilyHeller) July 20, 2016

14.

15.

Losing my mind because i ordered what I thought was a very affordable wool sweater (like Chris Evans in Knives Out obviously) from a Norwegian website and what I got was the raw materials necessary to create said sweater myself pic.twitter.com/7G3GCYDGSf — Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) January 8, 2020

16.

Let's just say I have been proper ebayed on the lion costume I've just bought for the dog 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/kEdVxgxL0t — Greg Eckersley (@gregecky) April 13, 2018

17.

so my mom accidentally ordered an xs dog bed but he's still grateful.. pic.twitter.com/Lm5rfdIWeL — pae❁ (@paetonmathes) April 11, 2017

