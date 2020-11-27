9 people who got caught lying on Facebook in the best possible way
Let’s face it, Facebook isn’t exactly known as a place where people share the most truthful of statuses.
Whether it’s a little white lie to gain sympathy from friends or massively exaggerating your achievements – it’s far too easy to stretch the truth and get away with it. Not always though.
Here are 9 people who got caught lying in the most satisfying ways possible – all courtesy of r/quityourbullshit. Enjoy.
1. This person who probably should have picked up the book:
2. This person who hid their diagnosis:
3. This person who probably should have made a more realistic claim:
4. This person who should have paid more attention in geography class:
5. This person who was fed up with Facebook invites:
6. This person trying to make a quick buck:
7. This person who got called out by a parent:
8. This person who held the solution in their own hands:
9. And finally this person, who hopefully followed through on their generosity:
READ MORE
14 photos that perfectly capture just how wild Facebook Marketplace can be
Source: r/quityourbullshit