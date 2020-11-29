11 suitably scornful reactions to the idea that Netflix should label The Crown as fiction

Season 4 of the Netflix series following the life of Queen Elizabeth II and her close family, The Crown, has grabbed people’s attention even more than the previous three, largely due to the introduction of Princess Diana – and Gillian Anderson‘s portrayal of Margaret Thatcher.

If you’ve seen it, you’ll be aware of the dramatic scenes viewers have witnessed of the private lives of the Royals, leaving you under no illusion that it’s a documentary, yet the front page of the Daily Mail features this:

These comments treat that headline with the contempt it deserves.

TOMORROW: Minister tells Netflix: Warn viewers The Crown is fiction…as they have previously been fooled by a bus.#TomorrowsPapersToday#DailyMailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/gdgo7jBOdo — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) November 28, 2020

Dude, the whole concept of monarchy is fiction. pic.twitter.com/OT99DnTFbQ — Elvis Buñuelo (@Mr_Considerate) November 28, 2020

This isn’t really the Queen for those who can’t tell pic.twitter.com/xx3GGSoEz6 — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) November 28, 2020

Paper cheering on Brexit fantasies wants drama to be labelled fiction pic.twitter.com/1DsS6y8Ros — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) November 28, 2020

The fun thing is you think who would be so wretchedly dumb as to say this & at least nine Ministers immediately spring to mind pic.twitter.com/f5zqgSF3Ga — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) November 28, 2020

excited that we are in a place in our culture wars where the right are on board with trigger warnings, but only when used to explain the concept of historical fiction pic.twitter.com/KknXvOuqzw — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) November 28, 2020

As someone who has watched all 218 X-Files episodes, I regret to inform you all TV is 100% fact pic.twitter.com/8wew1WBYJo — Dawn Foster (@DawnHFoster) November 29, 2020

Petition for Netflix to make The Crown more reality-based by having it automatically redirect to Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich pic.twitter.com/djWML7f414 — TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) November 28, 2020

The RSC should do this for all of Shakespeare's history plays too. This nonsense has gone on far too long. pic.twitter.com/SF8Iy2fJhY — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) November 28, 2020

I’ve never seen The Crown but whenever I see clips or pics from it, I can’t get past the way everyone in it looks like the royal family would look if they were painted on the side of a fairground ride https://t.co/WPkgwTuZtl — Red Sky At Night (@redskyatnight) November 28, 2020

Steven Thomas had more shocking news for the anonymous minister.

Wait till someone tells the Minister that Danny Dyer doesn’t actually run a pub. https://t.co/zOGCLkCFgQ — Steven Thomas (@TheStevenThomas) November 28, 2020

Finally …some food for thought.

But where is the warning label on Daily Mail content? pic.twitter.com/UEGyS2y5CE — The Poke (@ThePoke) November 29, 2020

Source Twitter Image Henry Mance