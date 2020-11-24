This viral optical illusion is melting everyone’s minds

Siqi Chen on Twitter says “This may be the strongest optical illusion I’ve ever seen”, and honestly, we have to agree. Take a look for yourself:

At first glance, it appears that the stick figures are moving but once you look a little closer the truth starts to reveal itself: everything in the gif – other than the last figure – remains completely still.

Here’s someone smart to explain what’s actually going on:

 

If your mind has been blown, then you’re not alone.

 

Apologies for any minds that may have been melted.

