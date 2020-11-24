This viral optical illusion is melting everyone’s minds
Siqi Chen on Twitter says “This may be the strongest optical illusion I’ve ever seen”, and honestly, we have to agree. Take a look for yourself:
This may be the strongest optical illusion I’ve ever seen.pic.twitter.com/J8fCqbQUJ1
— Siqi Chen (@blader) November 22, 2020
At first glance, it appears that the stick figures are moving but once you look a little closer the truth starts to reveal itself: everything in the gif – other than the last figure – remains completely still.
Here’s someone smart to explain what’s actually going on:
if anyone saw this on their TL and was curious about it, it’s called the reverse phi illusion. basically your motion-detecting neurons don’t just detect position changes— they also respond to changes in contrast. can read more about it here https://t.co/isUC9SXQKo https://t.co/CcC0lmh0rB
— Jas🐣n 🛴 (@egg1111115) November 23, 2020
If your mind has been blown, then you’re not alone.
This hurts my brain… https://t.co/UL9jhh2wr9
— Chris Graham (@OneCrispyGraham) November 23, 2020
I hate this so much https://t.co/gDTedInsef
— John Regehr (@johnregehr) November 23, 2020
Me: “I don’t see any optical illusion…”
(5 seconds pass)
Me: https://t.co/1duE8Yk2TM pic.twitter.com/XAT3ys8Iy7
— Alex Rainert 🤦🏻♂️ (@arainert) November 23, 2020
Apologies for any minds that may have been melted.
