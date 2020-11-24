This Donald Trump supporter’s furious NSFW rant about his election defeat is quite the watch

Hard to believe we know, but some Donald Trump supporters are taking his election defeat to Joe Biden even worse than Donald Trump.

Like this woman, whose furious NSFW rant about Fox News, electoral fraud, all that kind of stuff, went viral because it’s just such an extraordinary watch. And a bit scary.

And our favourite things people said about it.

To conclude …

Source @CopingMAGA H/T @RexChapman