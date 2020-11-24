This Donald Trump supporter’s furious NSFW rant about his election defeat is quite the watch

Hard to believe we know, but some Donald Trump supporters are taking his election defeat to Joe Biden even worse than Donald Trump.

Like this woman, whose furious NSFW rant about Fox News, electoral fraud, all that kind of stuff, went viral because it’s just such an extraordinary watch. And a bit scary.

And our favourite things people said about it.

Very disappointed this didn’t end with an airbag deployment. — Antisocial Distancing (@UnemployableMan) November 24, 2020

She seems really angry. This seems not great. pic.twitter.com/A1Yw0Jr9zR — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 24, 2020

She WILL be passing out lettuce — Travis Touchdown (@youphilistine) November 24, 2020

Lovely. Just lovely. “That what you get – for voting.”🤷‍♂️ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 24, 2020

To conclude …

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!! Good lord that was funny. I thought it was an SNL sketch. — Josh Wolf (@joshwolfcomedy) November 24, 2020

Incredible — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 24, 2020

Source @CopingMAGA H/T @RexChapman