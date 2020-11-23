A TikTok request asking people to stop duetting backfired in the most hilarious way possible

Over to TikTok, where a user posted a video asking “Can we stop duetting videos when we have absolutely nothing to add to them?” – a bizarre request to make on a platform that prides itself on its collaborative nature.

I’m sure you can predict what happened next.

Unsurprisingly, users took the opportunity to, well… do the opposite of what was asked and came up with increasingly unique ways of adding to the original video. Just watch for yourself:

the trolls of tiktok are on another level pic.twitter.com/amatziXeob — Living Morganism 🌱 (@ok_girlfriend) November 20, 2020

The high-concept trolling has continued on TikTok where over 40,000 videos have been made sampling the original clip. Here are just some of the creative directions people have taken things:

Important life tip: Never ask the internet for a favour.