A thread of TikTok duets went viral after one joke song became a full-blown musical theatre experience

There’s a feature on TikTok, called duetting, that allows one person to record themselves interacting with another person’s video.

What’s even better is that once a duet is created, that becomes one video and someone else can duet with that.

Over on Twitter, @emmaspacelynn spotted a string of duets and shared them in a thread. It starts with @danieljmertz singing about the breakdown of a relationship – and he’s doing it in a grocery store.

Here’s Daniel’s original post.

And here’s the Twitter thread that’s been blowing people’s minds.

This thread is evidence of the way TikTok’s duet feature can result in the most hilarious and creative collaborations. Pretty much a guy wrote a musical number about a grocery store and everyone is adding onto it and I am deceased. Part 1 pic.twitter.com/4z5Mqbscgp — mom friend™ (@emmaspacelynn) October 5, 2020

Megan Gilbreath added the character’s partner.

Their offspring entered the picture.

And a store employee.

From here onwards, things get a bit weird(er).