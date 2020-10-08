A thread of TikTok duets went viral after one joke song became a full-blown musical theatre experience

There’s a feature on TikTok, called duetting, that allows one person to record themselves interacting with another person’s video.

What’s even better is that once a duet is created, that becomes one video and someone else can duet with that.

Over on Twitter, @emmaspacelynn spotted a string of duets and shared them in a thread. It starts with @danieljmertz singing about the breakdown of a relationship – and he’s doing it in a grocery store.

Here’s Daniel’s original post.

And here’s the Twitter thread that’s been blowing people’s minds.

Megan Gilbreath added the character’s partner.

Their offspring entered the picture.

And a store employee.

From here onwards, things get a bit weird(er).

