This hilarious sketch brutally parodies Priti Patel’s gang of defenders

There has been quite a rollercoaster of emotions, following recent news items about the Home Secretary, Priti Patel.

After what seemed like an interminable wait, the report into allegations of her bullying civil servants was released, with the conclusion that she had bullied people, but unintentionally.

from Confused GIFs via Gfycat

Boris Johnson read the report – supposedly – and concluded that she had not broken the Ministerial Code and that no further action was needed, causing his ethics adviser (No sniggering!), who wrote the report, to resign.

The PM sent a message to the Tory Party WhatsApp group, telling them to “form a square around The Pritster”.

The usual suspects spoke out in her favour, remarking on her “good record” as Home Secretary, how nice she is to her friends, and *checks notes* the fact that she’s only 5 ft 3.

We’re convinced* – the report was obviously incorrect.

*sarcasm

These tweets show what people thought of her defenders and their arguments.

SARAH VINE: In a plot twist worthy of M. Night Shyamalan, it turns out that Priti Patel isn't a bully after all… it's actually all of us who are being racist. Shame on us! pic.twitter.com/bllurFRnqp — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) November 22, 2020

Rishi Sunak doing the same tired old defence of Priti Patel that he’s “never seen” her bully anyone primarily because he‘s terrified of her breaking his fingers afterwards#marr — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) November 22, 2020

I find how Tory MPs are defending Patel fascinating. They – mostly white male colleagues – are leaning heavily on sexism and race. It’s clearly disingenuous, but they clearly think they’ve found a way to disarm people they’d describe as ‘woke’. And it’s clearly under instruction — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) November 22, 2020

Here’s Rishi Sunak on the Marr Show, attempting to draw a line under the matter.

“Bullying is not appropriate except when it is and yes an independent inquiry found that there was bullying but the PM decided there wasn’t and therefore the matter is closed”pic.twitter.com/D6RNuVelxc — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 22, 2020

However, this sketch by Rosie Holt, which references actual statements by the Tories forming a square around the Pritster, is the best way of understanding the mindset of those condoning the bullying.

It’s funny because it’s true.

Woman who thinks anger towards Priti Patel is bullying actually pic.twitter.com/UX425uf1cw — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) November 21, 2020

Rosie’s work got the props it so richly deserved.

That was Priti Perfect. — Rukhsana Rashid (@Rukhyrashid) November 21, 2020

Hits the mark every time 👇 https://t.co/3HLoLxu05A — Stephen Cole (@StephenNCole) November 21, 2020

Stuart Lang may have a point – but we hope not.

And here we are, the proof that satire is dead. Arguably the best one yet. Hilarious, for a second, then you realise that most of this are the words of actual MPs, which makes you instantly despair then reach for gin. Bravo and oh shit, all at the same time… — Stuart Lang #FBPE (@lordlang) November 21, 2020

READ MORE

The Priti Patel bullying report says she broke the ministerial code, but the PM says she didn’t – 14 intentional takedowns

Source Rosie Holt Image Screengrab, Screengrab