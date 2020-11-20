The Priti Patel bullying report says she broke the ministerial code, but the PM says she didn’t – 14 intentional takedowns

A long-awaited report into accusations of bullying against the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, has determined that she did break the ministerial code – “unintentionally” – although the details have yet to be published.

On learning of the PM’s reaction, his independent adviser on the ministerial code, who wrote the report, resigned on principle.

It’s Patel’s second run around this particular block, having been forced to resign over un-sanctioned contact with Israeli officials, which she initially denied.

She also denies the accusations of bullying.

Fellow Tory parliamentarians leapt to her defence, in much the same tone as this tweet from Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Presumably, there was a message in the PCP WhatsApp group that went like this:

The rest of Twitter was less complementary.

