The Priti Patel bullying report says she broke the ministerial code, but the PM says she didn’t – 14 intentional takedowns

A long-awaited report into accusations of bullying against the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, has determined that she did break the ministerial code – “unintentionally” – although the details have yet to be published.

In a nutshell the PM has decided that because @pritipatel “unintentionally” breached the ministerial code on treating officials with respect and not bullying them, she does not need to be sanctioned. If like me you work in the private sector, you may find this surprising — Robert Peston (@Peston) November 19, 2020

On learning of the PM’s reaction, his independent adviser on the ministerial code, who wrote the report, resigned on principle.

It’s Patel’s second run around this particular block, having been forced to resign over un-sanctioned contact with Israeli officials, which she initially denied.

She also denies the accusations of bullying.

Fellow Tory parliamentarians leapt to her defence, in much the same tone as this tweet from Jacob Rees-Mogg.

.@pritipatel is a formidable Home Secretary. Under her stewardship the HO has recruited thousands of police officers and introduced an Immigration Bill to safeguard our borders. Priti is an asset to government and a great Great Officer of State. — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) November 19, 2020

Presumably, there was a message in the PCP WhatsApp group that went like this:

"When I worked with Priti Patel on {insert your issue here} I found her to be tireless in her support and determination to resolve the issue. A tough job requires a tough Home Secretary!" Tory poodles, you're only making it worse, guys. — Dominic Minghella (@DMinghella) November 19, 2020

The rest of Twitter was less complementary.

1.

I have every confidence in Priti Patel, who is not a bully and definitely did not threaten that if I didn't say this she'd punch me so hard in the mouth that I'd be putting my toothbrush up my arse to clean my teeth. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 19, 2020

2.

I’m so tired of it all that I’m almost hysterically-laughing at this clown government’s latest development. Aka the finding that Priti Patel did bully her staff rather badly but she won’t face any consequences because she didn’t realise bullying broke the rules — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) November 20, 2020

3.

Can’t believe Priti Patel is a bully. She seems so nice. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) November 20, 2020

4.

Will Boris Johnson shake the nasty image now that Dominic Cummings has left [3 days later] Priti Patel shall remain in post as she’s too devoid of compassion to know she’s a bullying arsehole — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 20, 2020

5.

Hearing that if you’re a cabinet minister and you haven’t tweeted in support of Priti Patel, you’re going to get a massive wedgie and your lunch money nicked — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) November 20, 2020

6.

I guess unintentional bullying is like breaking the law only in a limited and specific way or having special friends and family government procurement channels. All fine as long as done by the right sort of people i.e. government ministers. https://t.co/Wm5Gu13sfu — David Henig (@DavidHenigUK) November 19, 2020

7.