There’s no arguing with this stunning takedown of anti-vaxxer logic

There are now three vaccines looking more than promising, and as the prospects of an upcoming rollout increase, the clamour from the anti-vax contingent grows ever louder.

Environment and energy expert, Julian Popov, spotted a massive flaw in the logic of one of their main arguments.

You eat sausages your whole life but you refuse vaccine because you don’t know what’s in it. — Julian Popov (@julianpopov) November 20, 2020



Via

We agree with Stephen McGann.

A point surprisingly well made. https://t.co/hS43trmoCX — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) November 22, 2020

These reactions were pretty typical of what people thought of Julian’s point.

"Hello, internet police? I'd like to report a digital murder." https://t.co/pOPhVJPOYn — Howie Russ-for-MVP Cohen (@howiecohen) November 21, 2020

People also voluntarily consume vast amounts of toxins everyday (see: alcohol, cigarettes, vapes, even sugar) despite numerous warnings/campaigns that they’re harmful to their health. Yet a life saving vaccine is somehow a poison being pushed by big corporations…hmmm… https://t.co/5pvuHBo14T — Dr Naomi Harvey (PhD not MD) #StayHome (@Naomi_D_Harvey) November 21, 2020

But he wasn’t the only person to have spotted the anomaly.

Bumped into an old mate who told me he’d never take a Covid vaccine “when we know so little about it”. The same lad used to take pills every weekend 20 years ago bought from Decko outside the Temple of Sound. — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) November 21, 2020

Bloke I went to school with, on Facebook, is saying he’ll never take a vaccine because he “doesn’t know what’s in it”, which is a bit weird because I distinctly remember him putting a tab of LSD under his eyelid in R.E. once. — Scott Balcony (@scottbalcony) November 21, 2020

My cousins: *happily buying whatever blend of 7 secret herbs and spices the weed man has this week* Also my cousins: I will not take any vaccine I don’t know what’s in it and it’s not tested — panic pixie dream girl (@kevinsdogmom) November 21, 2020

Them on Facebook: “I ain’t trusting no COVID vaccine. I don’t know what’s in it.” Also them: “y’all I’m putting in an Herbalife order! Lmk if y’all want any!” — Jay B Sauceda (@jaybsauceda) November 21, 2020

Namikaze – also known as @Duke_Lukas – had the answer.

Make vaccines more delicious then. https://t.co/rSPrTiGmfB — Minato ⚡ Namikaze (@Duke_Lucas_) November 22, 2020

Terry’s Chocolate Covid Vaccine – coming soon to a store in your area. Other tasty treats are available.

READ MORE

Jim Corr didn’t get David Baddiel’s anti-vaxxer joke and it made it even better

Source Julian Popov Image The Poke, Daniel Schludi on Unsplash