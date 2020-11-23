There’s no arguing with this stunning takedown of anti-vaxxer logic
There are now three vaccines looking more than promising, and as the prospects of an upcoming rollout increase, the clamour from the anti-vax contingent grows ever louder.
Environment and energy expert, Julian Popov, spotted a massive flaw in the logic of one of their main arguments.
You eat sausages your whole life but you refuse vaccine because you don’t know what’s in it.
— Julian Popov (@julianpopov) November 20, 2020
We agree with Stephen McGann.
A point surprisingly well made. https://t.co/hS43trmoCX
— Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) November 22, 2020
These reactions were pretty typical of what people thought of Julian’s point.
"Hello, internet police? I'd like to report a digital murder." https://t.co/pOPhVJPOYn
— Howie Russ-for-MVP Cohen (@howiecohen) November 21, 2020
People also voluntarily consume vast amounts of toxins everyday (see: alcohol, cigarettes, vapes, even sugar) despite numerous warnings/campaigns that they’re harmful to their health. Yet a life saving vaccine is somehow a poison being pushed by big corporations…hmmm… https://t.co/5pvuHBo14T
— Dr Naomi Harvey (PhD not MD) #StayHome (@Naomi_D_Harvey) November 21, 2020
But he wasn’t the only person to have spotted the anomaly.
Bumped into an old mate who told me he’d never take a Covid vaccine “when we know so little about it”. The same lad used to take pills every weekend 20 years ago bought from Decko outside the Temple of Sound.
— Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) November 21, 2020
Bloke I went to school with, on Facebook, is saying he’ll never take a vaccine because he “doesn’t know what’s in it”, which is a bit weird because I distinctly remember him putting a tab of LSD under his eyelid in R.E. once.
— Scott Balcony (@scottbalcony) November 21, 2020
My cousins: *happily buying whatever blend of 7 secret herbs and spices the weed man has this week*
Also my cousins: I will not take any vaccine I don’t know what’s in it and it’s not tested
— panic pixie dream girl (@kevinsdogmom) November 21, 2020
Them on Facebook: “I ain’t trusting no COVID vaccine. I don’t know what’s in it.”
Also them: “y’all I’m putting in an Herbalife order! Lmk if y’all want any!”
— Jay B Sauceda (@jaybsauceda) November 21, 2020
Namikaze – also known as @Duke_Lukas – had the answer.
Make vaccines more delicious then. https://t.co/rSPrTiGmfB
— Minato ⚡ Namikaze (@Duke_Lucas_) November 22, 2020
Terry’s Chocolate Covid Vaccine – coming soon to a store in your area. Other tasty treats are available.
READ MORE
Jim Corr didn’t get David Baddiel’s anti-vaxxer joke and it made it even better
Source Julian Popov Image The Poke, Daniel Schludi on Unsplash