Jim Corr didn’t get David Baddiel’s anti-vaxxer joke and it made it even better

Lots of people were naturally very excited after Pfizer announced it was developing a Covid-19 vaccine that is 90% effective.

Others preferred to be cautiously optimistic and – given the state of 2020 so far – that was entirely understandable.

Another group of people – smaller but very vocal – were having none of it, and it was to these people that comedian David Baddiel was directing this tweet.

It caught the eye of prominent anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theorist Jim Carr but he didn’t quite get the right end of the stick.

Although maybe we’re being entirely unfair and Jim Corr’s had a change of heart. You never know.

Source @Baddiel

