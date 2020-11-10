Jim Corr didn’t get David Baddiel’s anti-vaxxer joke and it made it even better

Lots of people were naturally very excited after Pfizer announced it was developing a Covid-19 vaccine that is 90% effective.

Others preferred to be cautiously optimistic and – given the state of 2020 so far – that was entirely understandable.

Another group of people – smaller but very vocal – were having none of it, and it was to these people that comedian David Baddiel was directing this tweet.

Do people honestly think I'm going to let myself be injected with some mysterious genetically-engineered concoction designed in secret by Bill Gates and other Illuminati? Fuck yeah. *unrolls sleeve*. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) November 9, 2020

It caught the eye of prominent anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theorist Jim Carr but he didn’t quite get the right end of the stick.

Not absolutely sure Jim's got this one. pic.twitter.com/6rO70mRRHA — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) November 9, 2020

Although maybe we’re being entirely unfair and Jim Corr’s had a change of heart. You never know.

A number of people have suggested this should have been *rolls up sleeve*. I accept this, although I'm thinking I'm wearing a shirt that I'm unbuttoning at the cuff. Therefore there's an un element. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) November 9, 2020

Source @Baddiel

