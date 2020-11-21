This ‘Lego Donald Trump’ went viral because it captures the outgoing president so perfectly
Donald Trump, but in Lego, and no wonder it went so viral because it’s … perfect.
And just in case you wanted to make one yourself, @djfood had the instructions for you over on Twitter.
Holy sh*t, it’s finally happened, bye bye loser pic.twitter.com/ZGFKnXCiN3
— DJ Food (@djfood) November 7, 2020
And just a few of the many comments it prompted after it was shared by The_driver_of_Honda on Reddit.
‘Somehow nailed the posture.’ TheLaGrangianMethod
‘This is a masterpiece.’ Butwinsky
‘Ego’ is just the cherry on the top. Brilliant.
Source Twitter @djfood Reddit u/The_driver_of_Honda