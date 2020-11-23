This cat’s ‘6th attempt to jump on the counter’ is 12 seconds very well spent

This video of a cat’s ‘6th attempt to jump on the counter’ first cropped up last year but it’s just gone viral again on Reddit and it’s 12 seconds very well spent.

Hilarious and relatable. And it didn’t end there, it turned out.

It went viral on Reddit after it was shared by hamablack and these are our 3 favourite comments.

‘Smooth recovery like it never happened.’ The-Mighty-Porg

‘Just the way it turns around and walks away immediately after the attempt.’ EhliJoe

‘Not sure why he gave up when he was so close.’ ShitGuysWeForgotDre

READ MORE

We’ll never tire of this dog playing ‘fetch’ with the darts players on TV

Source Twitter @savannah_moon_ H/T Reddit u/hamablack