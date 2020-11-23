This cat’s ‘6th attempt to jump on the counter’ is 12 seconds very well spent

This video of a cat’s ‘6th attempt to jump on the counter’ first cropped up last year but it’s just gone viral again on Reddit and it’s 12 seconds very well spent.

enjoy this video of my cat’s 6th attempt to jump on the counter. pic.twitter.com/D1nnhVMG09 — great value sophie turner (@savannah_moon_) September 28, 2019

Hilarious and relatable. And it didn’t end there, it turned out.

for the few of you saying that i am killing my cat & that it will be my fault when she’s dead, she’s a rag doll cat so she just has a very very fluffy coat and that’s just her breed’s build. i can assure you that she is very spoiled and loved 🥰 pic.twitter.com/z8hH6VfFGG — great value sophie turner (@savannah_moon_) September 28, 2019

& for those of you that love her fluffiness, here she is in her glory pic.twitter.com/VS6W66CMPZ — great value sophie turner (@savannah_moon_) September 28, 2019

i’m getting a lot of questions about why she was trying to get on the counter. she will only drink water if i turn the sink on so she can drink out of the faucet. otherwise she will just play in her water bowl and splash the water around 😂🥺 — great value sophie turner (@savannah_moon_) September 28, 2019

i came home yesterday and she was stuck on top of the fridge so i had to pry her off pic.twitter.com/R4y7s0XMTx — great value sophie turner (@savannah_moon_) September 28, 2019

i finally caved and made her an instagram. her username is @daisy_fey_ — great value sophie turner (@savannah_moon_) September 29, 2019

It went viral on Reddit after it was shared by hamablack and these are our 3 favourite comments.

‘Smooth recovery like it never happened.’ The-Mighty-Porg ‘Just the way it turns around and walks away immediately after the attempt.’ EhliJoe ‘Not sure why he gave up when he was so close.’ ShitGuysWeForgotDre

