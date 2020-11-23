We’ll never tire of this dog playing ‘fetch’ with the darts players on TV

This clip of a dog playing ‘fetch’ with the darts players on telly isn’t entirely new. But it’s been proving very popular on Twitter because it’s just so brilliant.

Could watch that all day.

It’s our favourite dog video of the week, although this puppy getting angry at its own hiccups surely runs it close.

Double awwww.

READ MORE

This cat thinking long and hard about hitting this dog is 36 seconds very well spent

Source YouTube DailyPicksandFlicks

H/T @RexChapman