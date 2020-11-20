A Fox News correspondent suggested naming the Covid vaccine after Trump – 7 deadly takedowns

Here’s Geraldo Rivera who is – Google, Google – correspondent-at-large at Fox News. We only mention him because he had an idea about Donald Trump and the emerging vaccine to tackle Covid-19.

Specifically, he thinks they should name the vaccine after Trump to make the so-called president feel a bit better about losing the election to Joe Biden.

And it might be the most Fox News thing we’ve seen.

To soften the blow of defeat Fox’s Geraldo proposes naming the vaccine after Trump. “It would be a nice gesture to him and years from now it would become kind of a generic name. Have you got your trump yet, I got my trump, I’m fine. I wished we could honor him in that way.” pic.twitter.com/fM8qwFhxF6 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 20, 2020

Feel soiled just watching it. There was no shortage of responses, and these 7 takedowns were among the deadliest.

1.

Geraldo and Fox & Friends trying to bargain with Trump to concede by suggesting that the COVID vaccine be called "The Trump" is super fucked up, especially since over a quarter of a million people have been "Trumped" by his ineptitude. pic.twitter.com/e8Ijv81pMX — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 20, 2020

2.

They should name the coronavirus after @realDonaldTrump not the

vaccine. He has killed 260,000 Americans. He has earned that right. #TrumpsVirus #KidVicious pic.twitter.com/ZFU0kiJdtE — Kirk Acevedo🇺🇸 (@kirkacevedo) November 20, 2020

3.

Sir @realDonaldTrump you loyal and obedient followers are proposing naming the glorious vaccine in your honor to commemorate your abject and humiliating defeat at the hands of the great American people. https://t.co/GfGlncTY5Z — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 20, 2020

4.

OR…@GeraldoRivera could give Trump a pity handjob, which would be 230% less demeaning than this video. https://t.co/SdjLpV6Xhf — Jeffrey Lieber (@JeffLieber) November 20, 2020

5.

How about we name the tombstone above the grave of the 250,000 Americans who died from Covid because he was too much of a “macho man” to listen to scientists a “Trumpstone”? “Hey – did you visit your grandmother’s Trumpstone?” https://t.co/Td3poQO6Ta — Michael Simon (@mbsimon) November 20, 2020

6.

Actual Make A Wish children are not this coddled. https://t.co/kpFF6CPk3T — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) November 20, 2020

7.

I’ll repeat what I tweeted recently. It is simply amazing how much we hear about white folks’ feelings and emotional state after they’ve done some heinous shit. https://t.co/1UoaU9uaeD — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 20, 2020

Although thinking about it …

Calling it the Trump Vaccine would mean that Trump is a disease. Geraldo’s got a point.

The Polio Vaccine

The Herpes Vaccine

The Trump Vaccine… — Saint Jax (@cajunsicily) November 20, 2020

To conclude.

Source @joshtpm