A director insulted an actor’s apartment on Zoom thinking he was on mute… and it’s as awkward as it sounds

An important reminder in a world where video calls are playing an ever-increasing role in our day-to-day lives: always make sure your microphone is muted before mocking someone’s home. Alternatively, you could try not ridiculing people at all.

In a video shared on Twitter and Instagram, Actor Lukas Gage was auditioning for a part over Zoom when the director, without realising that his microphone was unmuted, started trashing Lukas’ apartment.

psa if youre a shit talking director make sure to mute ur shit on zoom mtgings pic.twitter.com/PTgMZcRhEw — lukas gage (@lukasgage) November 20, 2020

The unnamed director can be heard saying “These poor people living in these tiny apartments… I’m looking at his background and he’s got his TV.” After realising his mistake, the director quickly apologised while claiming to be “mortified”.

yeah i think I would’ve cried this is so mean https://t.co/6FVfnPJn5J — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) November 21, 2020

Oh my god no. https://t.co/1m0PkppRFb — Greg James (@gregjames) November 21, 2020

You better have given this dude the job holy shit https://t.co/udgPOTONQC — Matt Braunger (@Braunger) November 21, 2020

As a young man I would have dreamed of an apartment like this one. Look at that sweet flat screen! The guitar! The moldings! https://t.co/cAEGxLy03G — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) November 21, 2020

Wait sorry all I see is a guitar and beautifully painted walls? The wealthy are really something else. — Audrey Wauchope Lieberstein (@audreyalison) November 21, 2020

psa if youre a shit talking director make sure to mute ur shit on zoom mtgings pic.twitter.com/eslEDWdaRH — 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗯 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗻 (@calebsaysthings) November 21, 2020

