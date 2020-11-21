A director insulted an actor’s apartment on Zoom thinking he was on mute… and it’s as awkward as it sounds

An important reminder in a world where video calls are playing an ever-increasing role in our day-to-day lives: always make sure your microphone is muted before mocking someone’s home. Alternatively, you could try not ridiculing people at all.

In a video shared on Twitter and Instagram, Actor Lukas Gage was auditioning for a part over Zoom when the director, without realising that his microphone was unmuted, started trashing Lukas’ apartment.

The unnamed director can be heard saying “These poor people living in these tiny apartments… I’m looking at his background and he’s got his TV.” After realising his mistake, the director quickly apologised while claiming to be “mortified”.

Mostly though, people just pointed out that the actor’s apartment is actually kind of nice…

In conclusion, please enjoy this parody from comedian Caleb Hearon:

