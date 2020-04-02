People have been getting creative with their Zoom backgrounds – 11 of the best

With so many people in quarantine, the remote meeting app Zoom has become very popular, and its stock value has skyrocketed.

One feature it boasts is the facility for adding a creative background to your screen, allowing you to hide the mess or simply show off your style in a digital way. Like this:

Today I learned about Zoom backgrounds pic.twitter.com/25MohbYpJ8 — J’aime Jaime (@jaimerrill14) March 31, 2020

We’ve been enjoying seeing people’s choices.

1.

Here is what the #StarTrek background looks like on zoom. Starship captain Yuen reporting for academic meetings and classroom duties! 🖖🏼🤩 pic.twitter.com/LLTtBl9eZh — Nancy Wang *Not A Virus* Yuen (@nancywyuen) March 30, 2020

2.

3.

4.

5.

Custom zoom background is all about the flex. Let my grandkids know their grandpa lived large. pic.twitter.com/RckbyS8iEZ — Alex Washburne (@Alex_Washburne) March 31, 2020

6.

New Zoom background pic.twitter.com/o84p95uMYN — Zach Love (@zijital) March 31, 2020

7.

i tried to use a spongebob background for my zoom meeting, but i ended up being possessed by spongebob instead pic.twitter.com/GQK0nMpEnU — small w/ shitty lungs (@childofnarnia) March 31, 2020

8.

Finally found the perfect background for my zoom meetings pic.twitter.com/G6VBnZVkYN — Raya (@RobDa64) March 26, 2020

9.

Entire professional and social life now on Zoom. I was doing ok until Villanelle showed up…#zoombackground pic.twitter.com/ocYV71UovG — Fr Angela Rayner SMMS (@OSacrumCorIesu) April 1, 2020

10.

Found my favorite Zoom background. Sometimes you want to just go somewhere cozy ya know? pic.twitter.com/cQZRertUDi — Steven Ray Morris (@StevenRayMorris) April 1, 2020

11.

Finally, if you want to add a bit of edge to your law chambers meeting, you could always go with this:

Here are a few pic.twitter.com/fg22lQmXy2 — RedEye Security (@RedEye_Sec) March 31, 2020

