People have been getting creative with their Zoom backgrounds – 11 of the best

With so many people in quarantine, the remote meeting app Zoom has become very popular, and its stock value has skyrocketed.

One feature it boasts is the facility for adding a creative background to your screen, allowing you to hide the mess or simply show off your style in a digital way. Like this:

We’ve been enjoying seeing people’s choices.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Finally, if you want to add a bit of edge to your law chambers meeting, you could always go with this:

READ MORE

Boris Johnson shared a screengrab of the Cabinet’s Zoom meeting – 9 points of order

Image @ruslo