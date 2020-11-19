This sketch of a ‘Ghanian news presenter reading the English football results’ has gone very viral indeed

Lots of people have been sharing this clip of a ‘Ghanian news presenter’ reading the football results because, well, have a watch for yourself.

This Ghanaian news presenter reading the football results is incredible pic.twitter.com/MjCH7Syw0b — Taffin (@i124nk8) November 17, 2020

But the video, which has now been watched more than 5 million times, is not all that it might seem (thanks to @rufusjones1 for pointing this out). Still funny, though.

Without wanting to let daylight in upon magic, this is a sketch by Ghanaian comedian Akwasi Boadi. When I found out, I briefly mourned the fact it wasn’t real, but then realised I’d just seen one of the funniest men in the world for the first time. All Hail Akwasi. https://t.co/0qynN7dExf — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) November 19, 2020

You can find more of Akwasi Boadi on YouTube here and he presents shows on UTV in Ghana which you can find on YouTube here.

He then reads Seria A and it enters a parallel universe pic.twitter.com/fpP6lr6e8L — Taffin (@i124nk8) November 17, 2020

Source @i124nk8 H/T @rufusjones1