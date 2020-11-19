These Trump supporters arguing about the election just gets funnier and funnier

These Donald Trump supporters arguing about the election is just an extraordinary watch. So extraordinary that it has to be satire … doesn’t it?

The clip went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.

Listen right to the end 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Hb4aF3WTw6 — Richard Benyon (@RichardHRBenyon) November 18, 2020

‘We want to stop the recount, but we also want a recount. ‘Some states, you know, we are ahead so it’s stop counting while we are ahead. Other states we are behind, so, you know, obviously needs a recount.’ ‘We’re not stupid. Donald Trump is a genius. That’s what the J stands for.’

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Oh to be able to write a piece of comedy this good. https://t.co/BHtvIdKkPp — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 19, 2020

still amazed that this isn’t satire pic.twitter.com/RFO27Y4FTe — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) November 19, 2020

They will write “do your own research” on our global tombstone pic.twitter.com/MTHnduPdZ3 — Dr Dominic Pimenta (@DrDomPimenta) November 19, 2020

Source Twitter @RichardHRBenyon