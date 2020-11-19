These Trump supporters arguing about the election just gets funnier and funnier

These Donald Trump supporters arguing about the election is just an extraordinary watch. So extraordinary that it has to be satire … doesn’t it?

The clip went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.

‘We want to stop the recount, but we also want a recount.

‘Some states, you know, we are ahead so it’s stop counting while we are ahead. Other states we are behind, so, you know, obviously needs a recount.’

‘We’re not stupid. Donald Trump is a genius. That’s what the J stands for.’

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @RichardHRBenyon