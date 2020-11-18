Donald Trump Jr trolled this pollster and his brutal comeback won everybody’s vote

One thing we can all agree on – can’t we? – is that election opinion polls don’t seem to be quite as accurate as they used to be.

Here’s one of the best known, Nate Silver, tackling the issue on Twitter.

It prompted an interesting debate, with exchanges like this.

And it caught the attention of Donald Trump Jr who responded with all the characteristic charm you would expect.

We’re very glad he did, because Nate Silver’s response was an absolute vote winner.

Oof.

