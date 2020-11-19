The “this claim is disputed” warning on Trump’s tweets is now a meme – 11 of the funniest

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last four years – in which case, wise choice – you’ve probably noticed that the current president of the United State, Donald Trump, isn’t the most honest of men.

And if you’ve been on Twitter over the last few months, you might have noticed that Twitter have started banging “This claim is disputed” warning labels on many, many of his tweets.

Being the innovative people that they are, people have been creatively applying a “This claim is disputed” label to their own tweets – here are 11 of the best:

1.

but she caught me on the counter

!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱

saw me banging on the sofa

!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱

i even had her in the shower

!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 — festive sporps #blm (@OVECHKlN) November 17, 2020

2.

FEELING PRETTY GOOD RIGHT NOW ABOUT THINGS! ⨂ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗲𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 — jonny sun wrote a new book! (@jonnysun) November 16, 2020

3.

This claim is not disputed.

!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) November 17, 2020

4.

“Six of us went out.” !⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻. — nathan ma (@nthnashma) November 17, 2020

5.

i didn’t cry today! !⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) November 17, 2020

6.

goofy is alive !⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 — Disneyland (@Disneyland2go) November 17, 2020

7.

JUST TURNED IN A FLAWLESS FIRST DRAFT TO MY EDITOR! !⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 my editor. — Dom DiFurio🌟 (@DomDiFurio) November 17, 2020

8.

I hate this website pic.twitter.com/LdqfMf5Nui — Steven Castillo (@STEEEZUSCHRIST) November 16, 2020

9.

“YOU AIN'T MY MOTHER!” !⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗞𝗮𝘁 𝗦𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 — andrew (@floellaumbagabe) November 17, 2020

10.

I am seriously gonna workout and eat right all thru the holidays. !⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗲. — Kevín (@KevOnStage) November 17, 2020

11.

I feel like I’m really handling this second lockdown quite well. My mental health is absolutely fine 🙂 ⨂ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 — Andy ✨ (@AndyAMD_) November 16, 2020

In conclusion:

Twitter has had it pic.twitter.com/ILuTrdW3jg — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 16, 2020

READ MORE

Twitter has launched a new ‘stories’ feature called fleets – our 14 favourite funny reactions