The “this claim is disputed” warning on Trump’s tweets is now a meme – 11 of the funniest

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last four years – in which case, wise choice – you’ve probably noticed that the current president of the United State, Donald Trump, isn’t the most honest of men.

And if you’ve been on Twitter over the last few months, you might have noticed that Twitter have started banging “This claim is disputed” warning labels on many, many of his tweets.

Being the innovative people that they are, people have been creatively applying a “This claim is disputed” label to their own tweets – here are 11 of the best:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

In conclusion:

READ MORE

Twitter has launched a new ‘stories’ feature called fleets – our 14 favourite funny reactions