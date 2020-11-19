This sliding door is so badly designed it’s hilarious (and infuriating)

Here’s a funny watch for anyone who takes pleasure in someone else’s misfortune – we’re looking at you – but it’s also utterly exasperating because … who the hell designed this and thought it was a good idea?

The clip was shared on Reddit by Chasith and here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

‘The comedic timing of that door is impeccable.’ TiedMyDickInAKnot ‘Pure comedy when he takes the shades off in disbelief as the other door slides open.’ Independent_Mistake2 In fairness it was above an emergency exit, like they’re meant to be. Door just wasn’t clear (or was clear depending on how you see it 😅).

Edit: thinking about it, it’s not the safest design to have an electric sliding door opening into an escape route that could have someone there.’ Downtown_Let

Source Reddit u/Chasith