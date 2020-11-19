Simply 11 explosive responses to the government’s £16.5 billion Defence budget splurge

Late on Wednesday night, news filtered out that the government plans to increase defence spending by a massive 10 per cent.

Meanwhile big story breaking overnight – Ministry of Defence won its battle with the Treasury to get a LOT of cash and spending commitments over next few years https://t.co/7YC2mJsO4w — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) November 18, 2020

Having recently quibbled with Manchester over £5 million to stop businesses from going under, and dug in its heels over feeding hungry children at Christmas, the government’s £16.5 billion splurge had people coming out with all guns blazing.

These were the result.

1.

WHAT THERE WASN’T MONEY FOR

Feeding hungry kids WHAT THERE IS MONEY FOR

Bombs and guns https://t.co/jMRNuSHJwb — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 18, 2020

2.

3.

Looks like a few countries are going to need some “democracy” to justify this spending. https://t.co/O5M9bVMMML — machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) November 18, 2020

4.

Or you know, we could just stay part of the EU and spend that money on the NHS or something. https://t.co/nhuV6fsBjN — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) November 18, 2020

5.

Unless we're planning on invading France, I don't see the need for this https://t.co/cKp6X26UN1 — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) November 18, 2020

6.

Ah. Because right now we feel impotent we are going to blow £16.5bn on a dick enhancement. On brand. https://t.co/OHKWNyGCzi — Dr Ben 'Ward Viking' Janaway (@drjanaway) November 18, 2020

7.

You'll thank me when I have to call the army in to quell the Brexit food riots. https://t.co/2n1ZQSOWff — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 18, 2020

8.

The dream is to come out of rona straight onto a war. https://t.co/6s8RyxJq8m — barney farmer (@barneyfarmer) November 18, 2020

9.

Seems sensible when everyone globally is occupied with fighting a pandemic and when we can't even afford to pay for kids to eat during the holidays; the defence budget had me particularly worried. https://t.co/w5Qu3tksuF — Dr William Dunn (@astro__will) November 18, 2020

10.

Forests of magic money trees. Everywhere. https://t.co/niNgQyb1lh — Annette Dittert (@annettedittert) November 18, 2020

11.

Meanwhile we can’t give just 0.7% of the GDP towards the International Aid Budget. What a nasty little country we are. https://t.co/GQPUY8d3J2 — Dave Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@WelshGasDoc) November 18, 2020

James Doleman had a prediction.

Knowing this government they'll probably blow it on tanks that don't worked supplied by a home decoration company owned by a Tory donor. https://t.co/QMvqZaVmvn — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) November 18, 2020

Is Dido Harding’s brother busy?

READ MORE

Marcus Rashford is sharing places doing free kids’ meals because the government won’t and it’s an amazing read

Source BBC Image @robertoc95 and Kristina G on Unsplash