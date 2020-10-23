Marcus Rashford is sharing places doing free kids’ meals because the government won’t and it’s an amazing read

As you will have seen by now, the government has decided not to extend free school meals over the holidays to help stop children going hungry.

Footballer Marcus Rashford vented his ‘despair’ after the government voted down Labour’s motion to provide 1.4m disadvantaged children in England with £15-a-week food vouchers during holidays until next Easter.

Now lots of cafes, restaurants and local councils have decided to take matters in their own hands by offering free meals for children over half term and Rashford has been sharing their messages on Twitter.

And it’s the most amazing read, a powerful message of hope and togetherness.

And there are lots more where they came from (check out @MarcusRashford on Twitter here. It’s quite the read).

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about the footballer and the government’s response to his campaign today.

Source @MarcusRashford