Marcus Rashford is sharing places doing free kids’ meals because the government won’t and it’s an amazing read

As you will have seen by now, the government has decided not to extend free school meals over the holidays to help stop children going hungry.

Footballer Marcus Rashford vented his ‘despair’ after the government voted down Labour’s motion to provide 1.4m disadvantaged children in England with £15-a-week food vouchers during holidays until next Easter.

Now lots of cafes, restaurants and local councils have decided to take matters in their own hands by offering free meals for children over half term and Rashford has been sharing their messages on Twitter.

Blown away by news of local businesses stepping up to fill the voucher scheme deficit during the October half term. Selflessness, kindness, togetherness, this is the England I know 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Add #ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY to your tweets so I can track them. I will share as many as I can ♥️ — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 22, 2020

And it’s the most amazing read, a powerful message of hope and togetherness.

And there are lots more where they came from (check out @MarcusRashford on Twitter here. It’s quite the read).

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about the footballer and the government’s response to his campaign today.

Well played @MarcusRashford. Check his timeline. Extraordinary from a remarkable young man. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 23, 2020

There are two types of people in the world: 1) People who look at Marcus Rashford's timeline & feel a combination of warmth, concern & gratitude.

2) People who look at Marcus Rashford's timeline & feel compelled to sneer about 'virtue signalling'. We're governed by the latter. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 23, 2020

The moment we’re allowed in stadiums I’m going to watch whatever team Marcus Rashford plays for and yell at him to stick to politics, the absolute legend — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 23, 2020

An incredible thing is happening on @MarcusRashford's timeline right now — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) October 23, 2020

The Tories will dismiss him as one of those “do-gooders” they hate so much. But Marcus Rashford is now making sure a million children get fed. It is the most phenomenal demonstration of compassion. If they were capable of shame, this government would never recover. pic.twitter.com/x6W6fRtcmL — David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 23, 2020

Over on @MarcusRashford's Twitter he's collating all the restaurants/cafes that are offering free meals for children over the holidays (because the Tories wouldn't). We should all make an effort to find the one that is local to us and go and have a meal there if we can afford it. — Sooz "Halloween" Kempner (@SoozUK) October 23, 2020

Marcus Rashford appears to have set up an alternative government pic.twitter.com/cuJd9t20tK — Jack Blanchard (@Jack_Blanchard_) October 23, 2020

Marcus Rashford is currently showing more leadership, empathy & decisive action than Boris Johnson has managed as Prime Minister in nearly a year. Keep going @MarcusRashford 👏👏👏 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 23, 2020

January 2020: this will be a great year for Britain October 2020: a footballer has had to set up a network of restaurants to feed poor children because the government decided against giving them food. — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) October 23, 2020

Marcus Rashford’s Twitter feed is quite something right now. Such generosity from businesses, already under huge pressure, stepping in to feed hungry children because the Government won’t. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/mGdIOvJDBD — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 23, 2020

Marcus Rashford is the Britain we used to be, want to be and are supposed to be. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 23, 2020

Have a look at Marcus Rashford's timeline – good people doing good things for strangers, reacting to a bad government enriching their mates. — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) October 23, 2020

Any bets on when Marcus Rashford goes 2-0 up against the government? Surely only a matter of time. The man is an inspiration — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) October 23, 2020

