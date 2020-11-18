This singer’s response to Ian Brown’s Covid-19 conspiracy theories is brilliantly done

Readers of a certain age will remember indie band Gene and their lead singer Martin Rossiter.

We mention them (and him) because Rossiter has responded on Twitter to the various conspiracy theories being put out by former Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown.

And it is well worth a few moments of your time because – in the words of one person who replied – it’s so ‘classy, honest, respectful and full of integrity’.

A letter to @ianbrown Ian, we met once and I thought you were charming. You were keen and interested in what I had to say and although we were peers to a small degree, I felt humbled that someone I admired so much showed interest in me. — Martin Rossiter (@MartinRossiter) November 18, 2020

I loved the Roses as a young man (forgive me, I’m a touch younger than you) and other than the sublime melodies and harmonic aesthetic; one of the things that caught my heart was your politics. The band felt resolved and uncompromising and I admired that. — Martin Rossiter (@MartinRossiter) November 18, 2020

If you're reading this, I’m sure you’re expecting the direction this is going and you’re right. I’m not naïve, I don’t expect to change your mind but I hope that what I’m about to write might offer a scintilla, a ounce of consideration from you to an opposing point of view. — Martin Rossiter (@MartinRossiter) November 18, 2020

I want to tell you about one of my sisters and the work she does. She went to a state school, did well, and after her A levels managed to get a place at Oxford studying applied mathematics– no mean feat back then for anyone from a comprehensive. — Martin Rossiter (@MartinRossiter) November 18, 2020

After her degree she spent a further four years at Oxford studying statistical epidemiology. She married an American and in her mid twenties, moved to Illinois where she’s remained to this day. — Martin Rossiter (@MartinRossiter) November 18, 2020

She is now one of America’s leading epidemiologists. She runs the department (for Illinois) that tracks infectious diseases across the USA and is responsible for recommending the distribution of resources to meet those needs. — Martin Rossiter (@MartinRossiter) November 18, 2020

I’ve seen your feed in the last couple of months and you have suggested that people aren’t doing enough research into Covid-19. Well, with the respect you of course deserve, I’d like to know what research have you done that you think my sister (30 years in epidemiology) hasn’t? — Martin Rossiter (@MartinRossiter) November 18, 2020

She is an expert in her field. If she suggested a lyrical change in ‘She Bangs the Drums’ I would hope you would ignore her (please do, she’s a terrible lyricist), so I ask you, what information are you party to that she isn’t? — Martin Rossiter (@MartinRossiter) November 18, 2020

My sister’s work over the years has saved lives, from infants to the elderly irrespective of class and advantage. — Martin Rossiter (@MartinRossiter) November 18, 2020

I can assure you (with a hand firmly clenched to my heart) that she isn’t part of some deep state cabal or a slave to Soros or Gates (Soros for right wing conspiracy theorists, and Gates for the left equivalent). — Martin Rossiter (@MartinRossiter) November 18, 2020

I know in the last couple of months people have mocked your opinions which naturally would make anyone dig their heels in but, I firmly believe that the narrative you are promoting is killing people. — Martin Rossiter (@MartinRossiter) November 18, 2020

It’s the narrative of the far right, the narrative of Trump, Bolsonaro and Orban.

Written with respect to the Ian Brown I loved as a nineteen year old. — Martin Rossiter (@MartinRossiter) November 18, 2020

And the Stone Roses singer acknowledged the message and promised to reply.

Thanks Ian, I appreciate that x — Martin Rossiter (@MartinRossiter) November 18, 2020

While we wait for that, here are some of the things people were saying about it.

Pulling up a chair for some indie-on-indie COVID-19-related debate. An Olympian opening from the Gene frontman, whose sister is working hard to keep people Fighting Fit. Now, dare I say, Ian Brown’s response is what the world is waiting for… https://t.co/CeH4AAt1yu — The Media Tweets (@TheMediaTweets) November 18, 2020

Well written with respect. Your sister sounds like an amazing woman. — Meta de B (@meisbaer) November 18, 2020

Any chance you could also have a word with Morrissey too? 👍 — Duncan Bottomley ( Big Dunk) (@bigdunk73) November 18, 2020

Thanks, Martin. As an Ian fan, I started out in disbelief as I read his posts. I’ve run the gamut. Pleaded for him to stop. Asked for someone close to step in. Slightly embarrassed to admit I’m past it all & have nothing but anger & contempt for it now. Thnx for being above that. — dneuer (@dneuer) November 18, 2020

This is well put and politely done https://t.co/4FuSW0VqD7 — Michael Hogan (@michaelhogan) November 18, 2020

Rozzer you living legend… — nectar wines (@JohnNectar) November 18, 2020

I wouldn't go that far, I'm happy with the living part. — Martin Rossiter (@MartinRossiter) November 18, 2020

To be continued …

