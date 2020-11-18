This man’s forthright answer to ‘how happy are you feeling?’ went viral because he speaks for us all

A lovely moment from ITV regional news when this reporter went out to ask people who happy they are feeling and this man’s response was forthright and hilarious.

This has become one of the most memorable vox pops we have ever done on Granada Reports. Do you know this man? We'd love to get in touch with him and see if there is any way that we can cheer him up! pic.twitter.com/YsuL2UT5Mr — ITV Granada Reports (@GranadaReports) November 18, 2020

Speaks for us all, surely.

Wow. Overwhelmed by the response this has got! Glad it’s made people smile – now we need to try and cheer this man up!! (Although I suspect that’ll only happen when the pubs reopen!) https://t.co/wU93FfUxU5 — David Chisnall (@dchisnallITV) November 18, 2020

Source ITV @GranadaReports