This is the second most satisfying result to emerge from Joe Biden’s election win over Donald Trump

It turns out Joe Biden’s win over Donald Trump – has he conceded yet? – wasn’t the only satisfying result to emerge from the US presidential elections.

There was also this, a Twitter exchange shared on the subReddit ‘facepalm’ which is, well, have a read for yourself.

Although, as lots of people pointed out, this is surely too good/weird/awful to be real. Isn’t it?

READ MORE

Donald Trump Jr trolled this pollster and his brutal comeback won everybody’s vote

Source Reddit u/EmeraldHorse02