‘The perfect Craigslist gig doesn’t exi …’

We’re sure the classified ad site, Craigslist, must have had its fair share of weird and wonderful items up for grabs, but we doubt any of them would make us as desperate to know the back story as this ‘services required’ listing.

It feels like it goes too far for a joke, but what could the lister’s sister have done to warrant this? Borrowed their shoes and stretched them? Eaten the last Hobnob? Voted for Trump?

Perhaps it is justified, after all.

We don’t even know what they were prepared to pay the streaker – not that we’re tempted or anything. Honestly.

Twitter couldn’t fill in the blanks, but we related strongly to these reactions.

In case you’re considering going for it, Mike D had this warning.

It’s 2020. He’s probably right.

Source Anna Merlan Image Anna Merlan, Foto Pettine on Unsplash