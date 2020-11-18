We’re sure the classified ad site, Craigslist, must have had its fair share of weird and wonderful items up for grabs, but we doubt any of them would make us as desperate to know the back story as this ‘services required’ listing.

The perfect Craigslist gig doesn’t exi- pic.twitter.com/PRFP19lUc8 — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) November 15, 2020

It feels like it goes too far for a joke, but what could the lister’s sister have done to warrant this? Borrowed their shoes and stretched them? Eaten the last Hobnob? Voted for Trump?

Perhaps it is justified, after all.

We don’t even know what they were prepared to pay the streaker – not that we’re tempted or anything. Honestly.

Oh NOW you want to be private pic.twitter.com/mBYWRtNPms — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) November 15, 2020

Twitter couldn’t fill in the blanks, but we related strongly to these reactions.

You just know this is the opening scene of a romcom https://t.co/mIABbkx0Dc — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) November 15, 2020

This wedding takes place in my hometown and I NEED answers!!! https://t.co/Tbf5yxqywu — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) November 15, 2020

Jobs available in Connecticut. https://t.co/X1cjGL8LYQ — Karen Romano Young (@DoodlebugKRY) November 16, 2020

In case you’re considering going for it, Mike D had this warning.

It's a trap, this is how they get to hunt the poors after the ceremony, it's a Fairfield County fox hunt. — Mike D (@NonovUrbizniz) November 15, 2020

It’s 2020. He’s probably right.

READ MORE

‘I cannot express to you how often I think about this Craigslist ad’

Source Anna Merlan Image Anna Merlan, Foto Pettine on Unsplash