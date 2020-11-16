The Mail sniped at how Marcus Rashford spends his own money and Twitter ruled it offside – 17 stunning takedowns

Marcus Rashford‘s anti-hunger campaigning has twice forced the government into a U-turn on the issue of feeding poor children during school holidays.

On Sunday, the Mail thought it had achieved some sort of “gotcha” moment, when it published an article about his recently acquired property portfolio.

It’s quite the shocker, isn’t it. “Man spends own legally earned money“. Whatever was he thinking?

As an indicator of quite how far off the mark the paper had strayed, even Julia Hartley-Brewer and Kirstie Allsopp – not exactly ‘Leftie do-gooders’ – thought they were out of order.

Good for him. Why shouldn't @MarcusRashford make good investments with the money he's earned from his own skills and hard work? Ugly politics of envy. https://t.co/cBk7VfjUg9 — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) November 15, 2020

Wow @MarcusRashford has invested in property. Next it will be headline news that the Pope is a Catholic and Bears 💩 in the woods. — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) November 15, 2020

To make matters worse, there’s no doubt the paper was operating some hefty double standards.

For no reason at all, here’s the Daily Mail in 2009 praising white footballer Robbie Fowler’s sensible property investments pic.twitter.com/RR9qJIuXFQ — Ben (@0point5twins) November 15, 2020

Wonder what the difference is? pic.twitter.com/COSA9xsw2B — YT: Kendall Rowan ⚽️ (@kendallrowanx) November 15, 2020

The Daily Mail is in favour of everyone in the world owning property except young black men trying to give something back. https://t.co/h8eC9p4EbA — Emma Burnell (@EmmaBurnell_) November 15, 2020

Being the direct individual he is, Marcus addressed the article head on.

Here’s what he said.

Ok, so let’s address this. I’m 23. I came from little. I need to protect not just my future but my family’s too. To do that I made a decision at the beg of 2020 to start investing more in property. Please don’t run stories like this alongside refs to ‘campaigning’. pic.twitter.com/coqla2i19d — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 15, 2020

Most of the responses to both the Mail and to the well-reasoned tweet were positive.

These really stood out.

1.

You don’t need to explain @MarcusRashford they are small and you are mighty.! They stoop low ….stride over them. https://t.co/fDBwVZhQsf — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) November 15, 2020

2.

Perhaps the Mail On Sunday could publish a guide to what professional footballers are permitted to spend their money on without attracting negative attention?

It may be that we need separate categories according to ethnicity and/or propensity to repeatedly shame the government. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) November 15, 2020

3.

Hey presto! It’s very sly but obvious what the Mail are doing here. They’re less likely to mock/criticise something openly these days, instead they’ll do a story that on the surface looks neutral/positive, where in fact they’re setting up the comment section to do the dirty work https://t.co/gYAMtPvgFL pic.twitter.com/HV2GEDBHzp — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) November 15, 2020

4.

Pay no attention to this nonsense reporting. They get obsessed with the pay packet of anyone who so much helps an old lady across the road. — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) November 15, 2020

5.

Here they go. This is how they start. Subtle to begin with, but it will grow. It’s what they do. https://t.co/iIYpWG47Wx — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 15, 2020

6.

This ladies and gentlemen is the real politics or resentment. A bunch of ungrateful, low achieving ‘journalists’ mad at a young millionaire (who is objectively one of the best at his job) for using his platform to help other peoples children… https://t.co/9rlEAsFLTk — Akala (@akalamusic) November 15, 2020

7.