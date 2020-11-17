This woman couldn’t find the light switch and her face when she finds out why is a proper picture

The problem with light switches … is there a problem with light switches? Well, if there is a problem with light switches, it’s that they are not always where you would expect to find them.

So spare a thought for this particular woman, where the light switch was not only in an unexpected place, she couldn’t find one at all. And her face when she realises why is a proper picture.

‘My wife may be slightly special 😂💀#fyp #foryou #hilarious #wife,’ said tatertot_xx who shared it over on TikTok.

People had questions, as you might expect.

‘My thought is they just moved in here. That’s how I can sleep at night knowing this exists.’ Vaguely_trans ‘And yet, for some reason, the light switches off when it’s night time and I want to go to bed! It’s almost like it’s alive…’

patrick-thegamerdad ‘This was probably her first day in the house.’ OnlyMe9541 ‘Looks like military housing. So, sounds about right.’ Firex3_ ‘If you’d never seen a skylight before, and it uses frosted glass and just happens to look like a fluorescent light, I think you get a pass if you catch on that quick.’ dementorpoop

And just two other things people said after it was shared by LF_4 over on Reddit.

‘When I was a kid, anyone that had a skylight was rich.’ wheniwascake ‘One time I asked my dad what the sky light was and he told me it was “an emergency exit for if the house tips on its side.”’ casedia ‘It’s on a timer. Goes off at night.’ defenselaywer

Source TikTok @tatertot_xx Reddit u/LF_4