It’s impossible to exaggerate how brilliantly this nails this Princess Diana clip from the Crown

Lots of people have been talking about The Crown after it started its fourth series on Netflix, which introduces Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher into the mix.

And of all the things we’ve read, nothing nails a clip from the show quite so perfectly as this, by @hannahtindle over on Twitter.

Me on a Zoom call pretending I’m listening and not just looking at myself pic.twitter.com/NzcZhZQvIt — Hannah Tindle (@hannahtindle) November 16, 2020

100% that.

And it reminded us of the last time we wrote how well someone’s comment perfectly captured what they had just watched on telly. This feels like it was a lifetime ago, but it’s still very funny.

It’s 4am. You are on the way to the 24 hour garage for some Rizlas and two tins of Lilt. The rozzers stop you. Your mate has had loads of whizz but you are peaking on a Purple Ohm.

pic.twitter.com/QxCQGUJQmH — Just Some Fella (@EddyRhead) March 28, 2019

