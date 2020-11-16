This Telegraph reader’s fury at inaccuracies in The Crown is so perfect it can’t be real … can it?

To the Telegraph, where a reader (and ardent royalist, naturally) is so angry at inaccuracies in Netflix’s The Crown that he was moved to put pen to paper.

The fourth series of the drama is now streaming, as you can’t possibly have failed to have noticed, and it’s all about Diana and Thatcher and, well, Dominic Witherow from Woking is frankly unimpressed.

Just not necessarily for the reasons you’re expecting.

Unexpected plot twist!

The letter went viral on Twitter on Monday and here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Blame the casting director. — Jasper Rees (@JasperRees) November 16, 2020

Ha Ha Did you think about that, or just make it up on the fly ? — (@zuluzim909) November 16, 2020

I knew Charles would get into trouble for his errant rod-work: https://t.co/Yp7sugmUcd — Shaun Keaveny (@shaunwkeaveny) November 16, 2020

Surely Jane means is it reel? https://t.co/UcPCjVHdBh — Daniel Finkelstein (@Dannythefink) November 16, 2020

This is HEAVENLY — Kat Brown (@katbrown) November 16, 2020

One of the reasons why I love this country beyond reason. https://t.co/mqpzUXDiRE — Antonello Guerrera (@antoguerrera) November 16, 2020

There’s probably a group that keeps an eye on fishing related injustices.

My brother discovered there’s a group that spots “the wrong bus” when the company he worked for made a promotional video. It included a bus from the wrong Scottish island. Anathema! — One Basket (@OneBasket_Kelso) November 16, 2020

Are you sure you’re not reading Viz? — Carla Boulton, Therapeutic Counsellor, MNCS Accred (@naughtymutt) November 16, 2020

