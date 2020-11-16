New Wrexham FC owners Ryan Reyolds and Rob McElhenney just released this video and it’s fabulous

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are the new owners of lowly Wrexham Football Club after supporters voted overwhelmingly in favour of the proposed takeover.

It’s not just the oddest thing to have happened in Wrexham’s history, it’s got to be up there in the top tier of the strangest things to have happened in football. Ever.

The pair celebrated by releasing this video and if it’s a sign of things to come it’s going to be a helluva ride. A very, very funny ride.

And a few of the many, many responses it prompted.

Boss: How can we react to the Wrexham tweet? Me: Erm… Boss: I think we should, it's going viral. Me: Ryan Reynolds is wearing glasses? Boss: Perfect, invite him to our Wrexham store. — Specsavers (@Specsavers) November 16, 2020

If only we had sponsored the club instead of just having a pitch-side advertising board! Congratulations on the take over. We are excited to see what happens next. — Evans Lamsley Limited (@EvansLamsley) November 16, 2020

It's working. Just bought a TA510 livestock trailer — Comedy Central UK (@ComedyCentralUK) November 16, 2020

